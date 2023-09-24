Jujutsu Kaisen: The end of Gojo vs Sukuna explained

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 has officially been released, and unfortunately, every fan’s favorite character, Gojo, has lost against the King of Curses, Sukuna, leaving fans to wonder how the “Honored One” managed to lose this battle.

The long battle between Gojo and Sukuna has come to an end, showcasing the defeat of Gojo, whom every fan wanted to see be the winner. In fact, until the previous chapter, it looked like Gojo had won. However, Jujutsu Kaisen manga comes from the brain of the most brutal mangaka, i.e., Gege Akutami, so no one can foresee what plans he has for the characters.

Gojo vs. Sukuna was initially being compared to the anime’s biggest battles, i.e., One Piece’s Luffy Vs. Kaidou and Dragon Ball’s Goku Vs. Frieza. However, both of these fight sequences see the main protagonists defeating the villains, but when it comes to Gojo and Sukuna’s fight, the result is rather harsh.

Now, fans wonder how someone like Gojo lost, who believed that he would win whenever he got the chance to fight with Sukuna. Well, let’s explain the entire thing to you.

Gojo’s defeat in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 236 explained

Until chapter 235, everything was working in Gojo’s favor. Fans were relieved seeing their favorite sorcerer having the upper hand in the battle, but as per the recent spoilers, the tables have turned.

The upcoming chapter will arrive with a weird beginning. We will see Gojo sitting with the sorcerers who have died, such as Nanami. He is seen asking Nanami about his end moments. After that, we see Gojo bidding goodbye to his friends, including Geto and Riko.

The next panel shows us the lifeless body of Gojo, which has been cut into halves. It was traumatizing seeing him in that state because he was a character who was full of life, no matter how hard the circumstances were.

Sukuna wouldn’t have been able to kill Gojo without the help of Mahoraga, who, as revealed by Sukuna, adapted to Gojo’s attacks. The more attacks it got from Gojo, the more quickly it got used to Gojo’s powers. This way, Mahoraga was able to alter its Cursed energy, which was enough for him to create Blueprint for Sukuna, a Blueprint to overcome Gojo’s Infinity. Hence, Sukuna learns that Mahoraga is the one who holds the key ability to eliminate Gojo’s existence.

Mahoraga kept on making changes to its Cursed energy by adapting Gojo’s infinity, and that’s something Sukuna could never do. So, basically, Sukuna gave enough time to Mahoraga to fully adapt to Gojo’s Infinity. Finally, the shikigami created a Blueprint or, rather, a technique that could change the attack’s target. So, in the end, the attack that was unleashed didn’t target Gojo but rather the world (Infinity) itself. And since that attack cut the world as a whole or space in half, and Gojo was part of that world, he was also cut in half.

