Jujutsu Kaisen: Sukuna is dead, but he could still return

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is heading towards its finale and kills off the main villain, Ryomen Sukuna. However, there’s one way he could still return.

The battle against the strongest in Jujutsu Kaisen finally concludes in Chapter 268. While every sorcerer played their part in defeating the most powerful sorcerer in history, Yuji remains standing until the end and helps Megumi break free from the villain.

The fight lasted for over a year, with the main cast fighting the King of Curses and using every trick at their disposal. Nobara’s Resonance and Yuji’s Domain Expansion ensured the villain wouldn’t be able to fight back anymore.

However, althoug Sukuna dies in the manga, the chapter drops a major hint that he could still return. So, what could happen before the big manga finale?

Is Sukuna’s death confirmed?

Yes, Sukuna’s death is confirmed in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Manga Plus

As soon as Megumi frees himself from Sukuna’s grasp, the latter turns into a pile of flesh. Sukuna is still an incarnated curse and he cannot maintain a physical form without a vessel. He was severely weakened in the long battle.

Thanks to Yuji’s Soul Punches and Domain Expansion, Megumi finally hears the voice of his friend. He finds a new reason to live instead of drowning in sorrow after Tsumiki’s death. Yuji pities the villain and offers to be his vessel again. However, Sukuna clings to his pride until the very end and disintegrates.

How is it possible for him to return?

Manga Plus

Yuta fooled Sukuna into thinking he made Rika eat the final finger. However, Yuta actually ate Yuji’s finger and kept Sukuna’s finger inside a chamber. Nobara uses her Resonance on the finger, which results in Sukuna convulsing due to pain.

This allowed Yuji to continue his attacks. However, even though Nobara used her technique, it couldn’t destroy Sukuna’s finger. This is the reason Yuji offered to become Sukuna’s vessel. If Sukuna agreed, Yuji could eat the last finger and revive his worst enemy. For better or for worse, Sukuna chose his pride instead and died.

Sukuna’s return is likely before Jujutsu Kaisen finale

Gege Akutami/Shueisha

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 247, Kusakabe says, “Curses don’t always weaken after death.” Higruma agrees and says they get stronger. Sukuna’s final words, “For I am a curse,” suggest there’s more to this than meets the eye.

As far as we know, destroying the final finger is nearly impossible – not even Gojo is capable of doing something like that. The best they can do is seal it away, but the seal will gradually weaken over time. As long as the finger exists, there will always be a chance of Sukuna’s return.

It may take decades or centuries, but the possibility of someone else becoming a vessel isn’t unforeseeable. JJK could even have a cliffhanger ending where someone finds his final finger, leaving several unanswered questions and leaving room for a sequel.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter's release date.