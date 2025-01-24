Jujutsu Kaisen studio unveils new anime dropping in April 2025

New information on Lazarus has just been revealed: the anime will debut in April 2025 in Japan. This is a new original series created and directed by Shinichiro Watanabe, most known as the creator of Cowboy Bebop, and animated by studio MAPPA (Jujutsu Kaisen).

But there’s more: Chad Stahelski (the director of John Wick) is in charge of the action sequences. Renowned saxophonist Kamasi Washington is also involved in the production.

The plot starts in the year 2052, when a seemingly miraculous drug is discovered that can cure all diseases. However, in 2055, the same doctor who produced the drug. Dr. Skinner, announces that it has a short half-life and everyone who took it will die in three years.

Article continues after ad

A team of five agents, named Lazarus (this could either be a reference to the biblical Lazarus or the David Bowie song), is formed. Their mission is to locate Dr. Skinner in order to develop a vaccine for this drug.

Article continues after ad

When will Lazarus debut internationally?

Lazarus was announced as an Adult Swim original, and it’s confirmed to air on the channel at some point in 2025.

While the new information only mentions the Japanese broadcast, it’s likely the series will also air on Adult Swim’s Toonami starting in April.

Article continues after ad

Adult Swim shows generally hit Max globally a few hours after the broadcast, so those who live outside Japan or the US will probably be able to enjoy it on the streaming platform. However, Max has yet to confirm it will stream the series.

Watanabe has previously stated in an interview that his shows are supposed to take place in the same universe.

As Cowboy Bebop is set in 2071, there are reasons to expect a few references – most likely, younger versions of characters featured in Cowboy Bebop, but nothing major, as Lazarus was not announced as a prologue or anything of the sort to Cowboy Bebop.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There might also be references to other Watanabe shows, like Carole & Tuesday, Space Dandy, and Terror in Resonance.

In the meantime, remember the best Satoru Gojo quotes in Jujutsu Kaisen. You can also check this awesome Lego x One Piece collab.