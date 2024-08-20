Shinjuku Showdown explained: What happens in Jujutsu Kaisen’s final arc?

As the climactic storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc is arguably the most important part of the series – here’s our breakdown of the story arc.

Jujutsu Kaisen may be shorter in length than many of its contemporaries, but it makes up for that with compact, action-filled arcs. From the devastating Shibuya Incident to the shocking Culling Game, every arc is unmissable.

However, the Shinjuku Showdown is where everything comes together. It’s the final arc of the series and features the much-anticipated battle of the strongest between Satoru Gojo and Ryomen Sukuna.

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is noted for its back-to-back fight scenes and a high number of major character deaths. While it’s not the most plot-driven arc, it’s the conclusion of the story, and thus, demands our attention more than ever. (Warning: Spoilers ahead!)

What happens in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc?

The plot of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc revolves around the climactic battle between Sukuna and the jujutsu sorcerers.

Starting with Chapter 222, the final arc follows the events of the Culling Game. After Sukuna takes over Megumi Fushiguro’s body and crushes his will to live by killing Tsumiki, he’s joined by Uraume and Kenjaku.

Elsewhere, Hana Kurusu and Angel use Jacob’s Ladder on the Prison Realm to finally free Gojo. As soon as he’s out, Gojo ambushes Kenjaku and is stopped by Sukuna. Gojo issues a challenge to fight Sukuna on Christmas Eve day (the day Suguru Geto died).

Chapter 222 shows the preparation of both sides for the most exciting battle of the series. The fight finally starts in Chapter 223, with Gojo using 120% Hollow Purple with the aid of Utahime’s cursed technique.

The Gojo vs. Sukuna fight continues for 12 chapters. During the battle, the two have a domain clash multiple times, and use everything in their arsenal, including Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique.

The combat finally comes to an end when Gojo is killed, thanks to Mahoraga adapting to his Purple Hollow and Sukuna using world-slashing Dismantle. Chapter 236 confirms Gojo’s death, crowning Sukuna as the winner of the fight and the strongest sorcerer of all time.

Sukuna vs. Jujutsu Sorcerers

Following Gojo’s death, Sukuna is faced by Hajime Kashimo while Kinji Hikari keeps Uraume busy. During this ordeal, Sukuna regains his real body before killing Kashimo. Yuji Itadori and Hiromi Higuruma then join the battle in Chapter 238.

Even with Yuji, Choso, and Atsuya Kusakabe aiding him, Higuruma fails to kill Sukuna with the Executioner’s Sword and subsequently kills himself. However, before he dies, Sukuna acknowledges his effort, confessing that Higuruma had potential (not power) comparable to Gojo.

As Higuruma dies, Yuta Okkotsu and Rika ambush Sukuna, before opening his domain expansion. It’s then revealed Yuji can touch a soul with his punch. While Sukuna is busy fighting Yuta, Yuji finally gets to Megumi with his new ability.

However, Megumi has lost the will to live and rejects Yuji’s help. After Sukuna survives Yuta’s Jacob’s Ladder, the domain is shattered and the King of Curses nearly kills Yuta. Then, it’s Maki’s turn to fight.

Sukuna vs. Maki only spans two chapters before the sorcerer is taken out of commission by Sukuna’s Black Flash. The baton is passed on to Kusakabe. However, he is also defeated.

Following this, Miguel Oduol makes a comeback in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, along with Larue. Their fight against Sukuna starts in Chapter 255. But, as expected, they can’t stand up to the King of Curses.

After Sukuna reveals his Divine Flame technique in its full form, Choso sacrifices himself for Yuji. The Death Painting dies in Chapter 259, followed by the entry of Aoi Todo in the same chapter. Yuji and he engage Sukuna for a while.

Kenjaku’s end

While Sukuna is busy fighting Gojo, Kenjaku also has a few foes to deal with. First, he fights Iori Hazenoki and easily wins. Then, he’s faced with his most challenging opponent so far: the comedian Fumihiko Takaba.

The battle begins in Chapter 239, during which we witness the ridiculous power of Takaba’s cursed technique. It continues until Chapter 243, with the comedian finally dying. However, his death creates an opening for Yuta.

While Kenjaku is preoccupied with Takaba, Yuta ambushes him, beheading him in one fell swoop. Thus, the villain’s story finally comes to an end in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

It’s later revealed that Rika eats his corpse and copies his cursed technique. Using this technique, Yuta makes a comeback in the game. He transfers his brain into Gojo’s corpse to get access to his Limitless and Six Eyes.

Yuta rejoins the fight against Sukuna in Chapter 260. It’s one of the most controversial moments in Jujutsu Kaisen, with fans divided over its necessity in the series. Yuta’s transformation also shuts down all theories of Gojo’s revival.

In his new form, Yuta starts another domain clash with Sukuna. He also uses Toge Inumaki’s Cursed Speech to stop the ancient sorcerer for a moment as he unleashes Hollow Purple. However, Sukuna survives this and the following Jacob’s Ladder.

Yuji’s rise

After Yuta collapses mid-battle from exhaustion, Yuji has to take center stage. In that desperate moment, he opens his domain expansion and traps Sukuna within. The ancient sorcerer wakes up in an empty railway station and is beckoned by Yuji into an abandoned town.

While wandering through the town, Yuji shares his childhood memories with Sukuna before issuing an ultimatum. He’s willing to offer Sukuna his own body as a vessel and spare his life in exchange for freeing Megumi.

Sukuna, obviously, doesn’t take the offer and is enraged. Thus begins the endgame of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc, and Jujutsu Kaisen will end completely with Chapter 271 on September 30, 2024.

This means Yuji is most likely the last opponent the King of Curses will fight before his reign of terror finally ends.

Shinjuku Showdown is the final arc of Jujutsu Kaisen

The Shinjuku Showdown Arc is the last story arc of Jujutsu Kaisen before it ends.

It’ll see the conclusion of the story, with Sukuna finally being defeated. The arc will also reveal what happens to the rest of the characters, including Yuta who now lives inside Gojo’s body.

However, before the arc (and the manga) ends, it’ll need to sort out a few loose ends. Megumi is still caged by Sukuna, but he may finally try to free himself with Yuji’s encouragement. As the deuteragonist, he must have a significant role to play in the final arc.

The story will also need to shed light on the merger storyline. Before Kenjaku dies, he leaves the control of the merger to Sukuna. The King of Curses may activate it as a last resort after being defeated by Yuji. However, given Jujutsu Kaisen’s past record with twists and turns, we can never be too sure what ends up happening.

