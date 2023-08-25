Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya trailer catches up to One Piece’s Gear 5 in 24 hours

Jujutsu Kaisen dropped a new trailer and key visuals for its upcoming Shibuya Incident arc, and it’s taking the internet by storm. In fact, its popularity is catching up to the hype of One Piece’s Gear 5.

After going on a long hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has returned with a trailer and key visual for its highly-anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. They were just released yesterday, and the hype only seems to be increasing.

The season will return with new episodes next week, on August 31. However, just a week before that, MAPPA dropped the new look for the upcoming arc. Because the art style has completely changed, fans are seeing new versions of their favorite characters for the first time.

The teaser also features a new opening theme, “SPECIALZ,” performed by King Gnu. Since fans are thrilled with the Shibuya trailer, Jujutsu Kaisen is quickly catching up to One Piece’s Gear 5 hype.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya trailer & One Piece’s Gear 5 teaser crossed 5 million views within 24 hours

Here’s the Shibuya trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen:

Undoubtedly, One Piece’s Gear 5 was one of the best moments in anime history. The hype had been building up since March last year. One Piece Day 2023, held in July, the studio dropped a Gear 5 teaser, revealing the first look at Luffy’s iconic transformation.

Fans worldwide were watching the teaser as soon as it came out, exceeding 5 million views in just 24 hours. The teaser currently has over 12 million views. One Piece has broken several more records since then, and the series still has three more episodes to go before officially concluding the fight between Gear 5 Luffy and Kaido.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen isn’t lagging that far behind from One Piece at all. Although JJK doesn’t have over two decades of reputation like One Piece, it is still one of the best new-gen anime series out there. Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen started airing this summer, and after five episodes, the series went on a long hiatus.

While the first five episodes featured the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, the main storyline will begin in the sixth episode. This is why the series took a break for three weeks. However, TOHO dropped the first look at the Shibuya arc in the new trailer yesterday. The topic quickly started trending as fans gushed over the amazing animation and soundtrack.

Just like One Piece’s Gear 5, the Shibuya trailer of Jujutsu Kaisen crossed 5 million views in 24 hours. The numbers are quickly rising and will soon surpass the hype of the Shonen classic. This goes to show that the new-gen anime is taking over mainstay Shonen and will soon rule over the community.

