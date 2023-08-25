Jujutsu Kaisen: Shibuya arc will begin with Yuji’s potential love interest

The upcoming arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is all set to make its debut, as the new trailer is already creating a lot of hype. However, the trailer doesn’t feature that the Shibuya Incident arc will begin with Yuji’s potential love interest.

After going on a long hiatus, Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will return with new episodes next week, kicking off the Shibuya arc. It is one of the series’ goriest and most tragic parts, but that makes it all the more intriguing.

After the massive success of the flashback arc, fans had even more expectations from the Shibuya arc. It’s safe to say that the trailer didn’t disappoint. It’s intense and thrilling, just like the arc is meant to be.

Shibuya primarily features fights, as shown in the trailer, that have fewer conversations and more action scenes. However, Jujutsu Kaisen will begin the Shibuya Incident arc on a rather light note as fans will see Yuji’s potential love interest for the first time.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Yuji will meet someone from his middle school in the Shibuya Incident arc

Viz

Episode 6 will pick up from where Season 1 left off. In the manga, this scene happens before the Gojo’s Past arc. However, the anime will adapt chapter 64 in the upcoming episode. After recommending Yuji and the other first-years for promotion to first-grade sorcerers, Todo finds out that the one suggesting the candidates cannot evaluate them.

This is a major blow to the muscle-headed sorcerer looking forward to working with his “brother” Yuji. The scene quickly changes when readers learn what happened to Megumi and the others after the intense battle under the Yasohachi Bridge. Megumi is taken home by Ichiji while Yuji leaves to watch a movie.

Viz

On the other hand, Nobara heads to the city for shopping. There, she meets Yuko Ozawa, who sees her with Yuji. Yuko expresses her interest in Yuji, completely surprising Nobara. She quickly calls Ichiji to get Megumi there. The three discuss Yuko’s middle school days, where Yuji stood up for her against bullies.

That’s when Yuko developed a crush on him but was too shy to say anything. Nobara and Megumi also call Yuji there. Yuji instantly recognizes Yuko, which is unexpected since she has lost much weight and looks completely different. They quickly part ways without Yuji ever realizing Yuko’s feelings.

Jujutsu Kaisen never really shows any romance angle in any of the main trio, so Yuko’s visit is rather unexpected. Needless to say, she completely disappears after that, and the series goes on a gruesome road as the tragedy of the Shibuya begins.

