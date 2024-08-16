Jujutsu Kaisen set to reveal new project after Shinjuku finale

Jujutsu Kaisen’s manga is currently in its final stretch, but a leaker has confirmed the franchise will announce a new project next week.

Jujutsu Kaisen is finally nearing the climax of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc. The arc focuses on the sorcerer’s fight against Sukuna and Kenjkau. While it mostly revolves around fighting Sukuna, Takaba and Yuta have also defeated the ancient curse user Kenjaku.

Sukuna is still fighting Yuji, but the end of the battle is drawing near. Jujutsu Kaisen announced in May 2024 that it will be the final arc or saga of the manga. To celebrate the fight’s ending, a new project is set to be announced.

However, fans aren’t too optimistic about it, coming after MHA hyped up a new project only for it to be a global popularity poll.

“Reminder y’all, MHA had a ‘huge announcement’ set after its end, & it was just a global popularity poll. Hope they don’t get our hopes up TOO much for nothing,” one wrote.

WSJ will also celebrate the Shinjuku finale, with a statement confirming: “Jujutsu Kaisen by Akutami Gege will be on the cover of Weekly Shonen Jump issue 39/2024 out August 26 to promote the Climax of the current ‘Inhuman Makyo Shinjuku Showdown!’ Lead Color Page too. Details for the 4th Character Popularity Poll will be revealed too.”

One fan wrote, “Finally getting the rest of the popularity poll after more than two months since the votes ended.”

“You were magnificent Shinjuku Showdown, I shall never forget you for as long as I live. I am very excited to see how it concludes in these next few chapters,” another commented.

A third added, “Makes me both excited and scared. Also kinda confirms the next chapter isn’t Uraume and Hakari, no? Unless Greg pulls a fast one This is the real climax, not an editor’s comment.”

