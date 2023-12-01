Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 19 features Nobara Kugisaki’s dark fate

The latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 sees Yuji and Nobara fighting against Mahito. Unfortunately, we see the patch-faced curse touching Nobara’s face. Well, does that mean Nobara Kugisaki died in the recent episode?

Following Nanami’s death, we see Yuji fighting Mahito with all his might, but even though he tries harder, he can’t match the curses’ level. On the other side, this time, we see Nobara Kugisaki fighting the same enemy in a different location.

JJK Season 2 has been a wild ride for the entire fandom, as each episode brings something that won’t let you stay calm, be it the animation or the tragic events.

So, keeping everything aside, here we discuss whether the 19th episode of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 put an end to Nobara Kugisaki’s story.

Is Nobara Kugisaki dead in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Chapter 19 kicked off with Nobara heading toward an isolated place to confront Mahito, who killed Nanami in the previous episode. Simultaneously, Yuji runs to fight the same enemy at Shibuya station.

During the conflict between Mahito and Nobara, it is revealed that the latter is fighting a clone and not the original cursed spirit. The clone confirms that he can only alter his own shape but can not control the transfigured humans.

Nobara also learns that the clone cannot use CT, so with the help of a hammer and nails, she makes him bleed through his mouth. On the other side, Yuji pummels Mahito with heavy punches. However, when he is about to land a final blow, the curse splits into multiple minions. As he runs after the cursed spirit, Yuji comes across Nobara and the clone. Before Kugisaki can run, Mahito approaches and touches her face. The final moments of the episode show Nobara’s face getting blasted.

After this incident, the manga never revealed Nobara’s status, but as she has been missing from the series for several years, it would be safe to say that she isn’t coming back.

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission.