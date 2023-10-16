Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13: Release date & spoilers

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 will feature the highly anticipated fight between Yuji and Choso – so here are the release date and spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been delivering shocking episodes one after another since the beginning. The story intensifies further as the Shibuya Incident begins. Many have lost their lives due to the villains, but the real tragedy will be even more devastating.

Amidst all that chaos, sorcerers are fighting with all their might to keep the casualties at a minimum, but the villains prove too strong for them. Fans flooded social media with appreciating Nanami in last week’s episode.

However, this week will be all about the series’ beloved protagonist, Yuji Itadori. As he separates from Megumi, he encounters Choso, who has a personal vendetta to settle with him. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 will release on October 19 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 13 is titled “Red Scale.” The encounter between Yuji and Choso turns chaotic as the latter fights with all his might. Choso was indifferent against Gojo, but Yuji’s a different case. The death painting felt his brothers’ death and knows their killer. When Choso asks about the final words of Eso and Kechizu, Yuji replies that they didn’t say anything, but they did cry.

This fuels Choso’s hatred as he reveals his technique in front of Yuji, which is the same as the Kamo Clan’s Innate Cursed technique. Choso is overwhelmingly powerful, way more than his brothers. While the fight continues, Mechamaru’s puppet finally talks with Yuji.

After being unable to contact him, Yuji learns that Mechamaru’s puppet was simply conserving cursed energy till there was something important to do. He reveals Choso’s Blood Manipulation technique to Yuji and provides guidance during the fight.

Despite all that, Yuji seems to be on the losing end when Choso suddenly recalls a past memory that was never real. He envisions a scene of himself and his brothers hanging out together, but surprisingly, Yuji is one of those brothers.

The fight ends with no winner as Choso appears to be losing his mind while Yuji is unconscious and captured by Mimiko and Nanako, who plan to feed him Sukuna’s fingers. On the other hand, Mei Mei continues to fight Kenjaku while Nanami joins up with Maki’s team as the mysterious red-colored cursed spirit begins to make a move.

