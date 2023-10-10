Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12: Release date & spoilers

Although Yuji and Megumi have defeated Jiro Awasaka, Toji’s return doesn’t bode for the sorcerers. Here are the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12.

The recent episode of Jujutsu Kaisen features Megumi and Yuji taking down Jiro Awasaka, one of the curse users responsible for creating a curtain around Shibuya. The curtain restricts all sorcerers from entering, which means they cannot free Satoru Gojo as long as the curse users are there.

Therefore, Yuji and Megumi manage to defeat at least one of them, while Ino stays behind to defeat Ogami and her grandson. However, things go south when Toji Fushiguro, the ghost of the Zenin Clan, is séanced by Ogami’s Cursed Technique.

It’s not difficult to imagine what state Ino would be after encountering the Sorcerer Killer. The upcoming chapter will reveal what happens to Ino, and we will also see Kento Nanami in action. Delve deeper to find out the release date and spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 will release on October 12 at 12:00am JST. New episodes drop every Thursday.

The episode will be available to stream across various time zones two hours after it’s broadcast in Japan. You can find your time zone below:

10:00am PT

11:00am MST

12:00pm CT

01:00pm EST

6:00pm BST

9:00pm European Time

10:30pm IST

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 preview and spoilers

Here’s a look at the preview:

Preview images are released on the official website one day before the episode airs. We will update this space with the images on October 11.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12, Yuji and Megumi will see Ino falling off a building in terrible shape. His face has been ruined, and he appears to be in a critical condition. They worry about his life, but they have to prioritize unsealing Gojo.

Hence, the duo decides to split up so Megumi can get Ino out of danger, and Yuji decides to head toward the station since the veil has been lifted. On the other hand, soon regains his consciousness and gains control over the body.

After refusing to listen to Granny Ogami’s orders, he explains that he managed to defeat her grandson’s soul. Therefore, Toji quickly kills the old curse user and runs freely in Shibuya. Meanwhile, Yuji is also concerned that Mechamaru’s puppet hasn’t been responding to him for a while.

Mei Mei is fighting the other curse user, Niji Ebina. Nobara Kugisaki and Akari Nitta encounter Haruta after splitting up with Maki and Naobito Zenin. Nanami sees Kiyotaka Ijichi lying in critical condition, and seeing his friend in such a state reminds him of his inability to protect Yu Haibara, which angers him.

Although Nobara can hold her own against Haruta, a non-combatant like Akari is easy to defeat. Just as things look dire for the two girls, Nanami enters the scene ready to take down the curse user who stabbed Ichiji.

Haruto is unable to injure Nanami’s sturdy body and gets defeated easily. Nanami tries to get information but to no avail. Nanami asks the girls to escape Shibuya, but Nobara refuses since all her friends are fighting for their lives.

Furthermore, Mei Mei encounters Kenjaku, who easily overpowers her. Meanwhile, Yuji crosses paths with Choso as the latter asks about the final words of his brothers Eso and Kechizu. Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 will likely end with a cliffhanger as the highly anticipated Yuji vs Choso will commence in Episode 13.

