Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub ruins Toji’s most important moment

Jujutsu Kaisen airs Episode 4 in English dub, ruining Toji’s most important moment so far. Here’s a deeper look at it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 may be on a long hiatus now, but that’s not the same for the dub episodes since they’re airing on a regular schedule. As of now, the dubs have almost caught up to the subs while fans wait for the Shibuya Incident arc.

It’s not rare for the dub version to change a few dialogues in anime, and Jujutsu Kaisen is no different. Even in the first season and the prequel movie, a lot of important scenes were changed because of the translation.

However, none of the changes were significant enough to negatively impact an important part of the story until Season 2 came out. While the dub itself is not bad, one of Toji’s most important moments in Jujutsu Kaisen loses its meaning entirely.

The Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub features Toji calling his cursed spirit Megumi

After defeating Geto, Toji mocks him about losing to a “monkey” despite being blessed with cursed energy. At that moment, Toji remembers his son Megumi, whose name means blessing. Megumi’s mother changed Toji’s life, and he started living an honest life. Not long after, Megumi was born, and Toji considered his son to be a blessing.

Megumi resented his father for giving him a feminine name, even though he could not remember the latter’s face. However, the intention behind Toji giving him that name was surprisingly pure. Toji may be an antagonist in the series, but he wasn’t inherently evil. Due to the years of abuse and everyone around him rejecting his presence, Toji became a complete mess by the time he was an adult.

The only one who truly accepted him was Megumi’s mother, but even she died not long after giving birth. By then, Toji became worse and wasn’t able to take care of his child, who was barely three or four years old at the time. Toji sold Megumi off to the Zenin Clan, believing they would value his son’s talent. Not long after, he completely forgot about Megumi.

However, after uttering the word “blessed,” he remembers Megumi and says, “I’m the one who gave him that name.” No matter how anyone looks at it, Toji is clearly talking about Megumi and even says the name’s translation. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 dub, Toji actually says, “I named by cursed spirit Megumi.” Toji only had a master-servant relation with the Inventory Curse and never gave it any name.

