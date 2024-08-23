Jujutsu Kaisen reveals Gojo taught one technique to Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen may have ended the battle of the strongest, but it’s still affecting the story – here’s how Sukuna used a technique he learned from Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen commenced its final arc with the battle of the strongest. Gojo vs Sukuna is only about 14 chapters in the manga, but it changes the entire course of the story. Gojo may have perished in the fight, but he keeps Sukuna on edge for a long time.

Gojo was burned out throughout the fight. His brain had taken serious damage due to overusing his powers, but he still kept fighting without showing his weakness. To make up for this, he conceptualized a method of scraping and rebuilding one’s brain to reset a burned Cursed Technique.

Sukuna uses the same method in his fight against the sorcerers. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265, he reset his burned-out Cursed Technique like Gojo did. Popular Jujutsu Kaisen translator notices the similarity and explains how the King of Curses learned something from his greatest adversary.

The translator wrote, “Actually surprising Gege answered this specific question of how Sukuna learned the CT reset method and that it came from Gojo The fact Sukuna immediately understood what Gojo did and replicated it. Gojo’s crazy ideas including the tiny barrier remain relevant up until the very end.”

They added, “Gojo is the only one who has been able to combine CT Lapse (Forward) and Reversal to create a Hollow/Void technique We should be lucky Sukuna hasn’t unlocked his Hollow technique. What would that even look like.”

Fans have also joined the discussion, with one of them writing, “Gojo is a visionary being able to come up with stuff on the spot. However, Sukuna is a prodigy when it comes to copying and technique which is why his fighting Gojo was a double-edged sword. Gojo would indeed weaken him but he’d also learn new tricks from Gojo.”

“What’s crazy is not only that all he needed was to see it once to understand it well enough to perfectly replicate it, but also that one time was enough to understand its inherent limitations and capabilities that not even the creator of the technique understood,” another wrote.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter release date.

