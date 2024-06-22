Peru Police Force use Jujutsu Kaisen for viral TikTok tribute

When national governments are making references, you know a franchise has become massive. Jujutsu Kaisen just got a nod from Peru, in a tribute to the National Police that uses the Specialz theme.

The wait for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 is demonstrating just how many fans the anime show has. Megan Thee Stallion rocked some cosplay for Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards, and now Peru’s police force are getting involved.

On TikTok, the National Police of Peru posted a video featuring a number of their officers rallying, set to ‘Specialz’, the second theme song of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. Members of the force morph into their uniforms, some check their aircraft for takeoff, and you see multiple different ranks.

Right at the end we’re treated to a title card and everything. Honestly, the editing alone is noteworthy, though not surprising given the depth of talent that goes around TikTok.

As a short montage and advertisement for Peru’s National Police, it’s effective and charming. As a demonstration of Jujutsu Kaisen’s reach, it’s startling. Despite only having two seasons, the sky remains the limit for Studio MAPPA’s flagship franchise.

Meanwhile, Gege Akutami is still taking us through the Battle of the Strongest in the manga. Jujutsu Kaisen’s heroes are facing Sukuna, in the hopes of defeating the entity once and for all. How and when they’ll manage to do that is anyone’s guess, but we’re edging towards the end of the incredible story, little by little.

Not that the manga finishing should hamper popularity much. Look at Demon Slayer, right behind Jujutsu Kaisen in terms of its audience, and the source material has been done for years.

The anime is closer to the last arc than Jujutsu Kaisen, though, so it looks like the fight with Sukuna won’t have Tonjiro as competition. Our guides on Dandadan, Sakamoto Days, and Solo Leveling Season 2 will tell you about what will be vying for your attention instead.