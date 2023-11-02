Jujutsu Kaisen Phantom Parade: Everything we know

Get ready to battle cursed spirits from the safety of your phone. Here’s everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen’s new mobile game.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most popular anime of the moment (and possibly even the decade). And now it’s franchise is about to get that little bit bigger with a free-to-play action RPG mobile game.

The game – named Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade – has been the focus of the anime community since it was officially announced by Sumzap in June 2021. But after significant delays, fans have been wondering when or if they’ll get to play it.

But that wait will soon be over. Here is everything we know so far about the new Jujustu Kaisen: Phantom Parade.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade release window

On October 31, the Jujutsu Kaisen official Twitter account revealed that the game will be available to download in Japan by late November 2023.

The game was originally planned for a Spring 2023 release. However, due to production quality improvements, fans can now look forward to its availability on Android and iOS in Japan by the end of this month, with a global release likely to follow shortly.

And that’s not all. The trailer also featured the game’s official theme song ‘Avant,’ performed by Eve, which many fans will recognize from the anime’s first opening theme song ‘Kaikai Kitan.’

Which characters are available to play in Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade?

All your favourite characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga and anime are available to play.

Media giant behind Jujutsu Kaisen, Shueisha, revealed on their website character visuals for the game, including Yuji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki and Satoru Gojo. We also know that the series’ voice actors will be returning to reprise their roles, ensuring an immersive experience for Jujutsu Kaisen fans.

However, in 2022, it was revealed that fans could also explore the Jujutsu Kaisen universe further with new sorcerers Saki Rindou, Kaito Yuuki and Kensuke Nagino.

Is there a trailer?

The game’s official YouTube released a trailer on October 31.

This latest trailer features Satoru Gojo, as well as the new characters and a glimpse into the original storyline that drives the gameplay.

It’s worth noting that Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade is a free-to-play game, but there will be optional in-app purchases available for those seeking an enhanced gaming experience.

For fans eager to dive into the action, the official Twitter account has shared a pre-registration link, allowing you to sign up and be among the first to experience the game.

So that’s everything we know so far about Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade. Stay tuned to stay updated on the latest news for this exciting new game.

