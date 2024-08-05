Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece and more creators pay their respects to My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia, the popular manga by Kohei Horikoshi, has finally drawn its conclusion as Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and more Weekly Shonen Jump creators pay their respects to the franchise.

The My Hero Academia manga has finally concluded its ten-year-long journey. The story is set in a world where 80% of the world’s population has certain special abilities called Quirks, and it follows aspiring heroes who want to make society safe from villains.

The manga ends with a time skip where Deku becomes a teacher at the U.A. and his classmates are top heroes. He now paves the path for the new generation and helps them accomplish their dreams.

The manga ended on August 4, 2024, in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 36-37, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and the other WSJ creators pay their respect to the finish. The author’s notes are shared on the Mangaka Musings page by Viz magazine.

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shares, “Jujutsu would not exist without My Hero. Congratulations!”

“So now you get to play Pokémon Go as much as you want! Congratulations on ten years, Horikoshi Sensei,” shares Eiichiro Oda, creator of One Piece.

Additionally, Sakamoto Days creator, Yuto Suzuki comments, “Congratulations on completing My Hero after ten years. Being in the same magazine has been the pride of my life.”

Kagurabachi creator, Takeru Hokazono says, “I still remember reading volume 17 while I was in high school. From Mirio to One For All 100 percent. What a legend!”

Apart from the praise by all other mangakas, the WSJ issue also includes the final comment from MHA creator Kohei Horikoshi, “I was so glad to be in Jump! I’m so glad for everyone who read my series. Thank you so much!”

Although My Hero Academia manga has ended, the anime is still ongoing. Check out our guides to My Hero Academia: You’re Next and Season 7 episode schedule for the latest updates.