New Jujutsu Kaisen movie coming in 2025, but it’s not the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen has another movie in production that’s due to premiere in 2025, but it’s not going to be anything new for established fans.

One of the most anticipated upcoming anime right now is Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3. After two seasons and a film, the property has become firmly embedded as one of the most popular and best anime in the world, with a huge global fanbase.

Although we still haven’t gotten much news on MAPPA’s adaptation of the Culling Game Arc, it’s been revealed that something else is coming as well – a compilation film, covering the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc.

That makes it a recut of the first five episodes of Season 2, before we get to the much longer Shibuya Incident Arc. Hidden Inventory/Premature Death is also known as Gojo’s Past, since it’s a prequel that looks at the fledgling friendship between Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto, when they were both students.

That kinship would eventually end in tears, as we know. Funnily enough, this re-release will actually make a perfect preamble to Jujutsu Kaisen 0, another prequel set later in the timeline when Geto has become a stronger villain.

MAPPA is clearly aware that people want more Jujutsu Kaisen in their lives, so a big screen release to go with Culling Game makes sense in that respect. That said, a compilation film isn’t going down too well.

“No original movie ideas, geez,” says one response on X/Twitter. “No, why, they’re milking it,” says another.

There’s added frustration because an Attack on Titan compilation film has been announced as well. Though in that case, director Yuichiro Hayashi originally wanted the last part of Attack on Titan to be a film, so The Last Attack is closer to his creative vision.

Recuts and re-releases like this have been normalized in recent years. Demon Slayer has done something feature-length every season since the first, and Mugen Train was actually edited into episodes post-release, the reverse of what’s happening here.

Whatever the case, 2025 will be a big year for Jujutsu Kaisen, and rightfully so, since the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is right around the corner.