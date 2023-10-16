Jujutsu Kaisen: Nanami voice actor thanks fans as they thirst over latest episode

Nanami’s voice actor, Kenjiro Tsuda, has left a heartfelt message thanking Jujutsu Kaisen fans for their support after viewers couldn’t help but thirst after his character in the anime’s latest episode.

Anime fans’ timelines have been filled with thirsty tweets following the latest episode of Jujutsu Kaisen, which saw supporting character Nanami Kento get some time to shine in the spotlight.

To keep spoilers to a minimum, we’ll just say that the sharply-dressed Nanami tossed around a villain in ways that left quite a few fans wishing they were the bad guy getting their hair pulled, instead.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

On top of that, the animation in this particular scene was nothing short of top-notch, giving die-hard Nanami fans oodles of screenshots to drool over. It’s safe to say they’re eating well right now.

Kenjiro Tsuda thanks Jujutsu Kaisen fans after viral Nanami episode

In the aftermath of all the excitement — which spawned innumerable amounts of thirsty tweets on Twitter/X — Nanami’s very own voice actor responded to the overwhelming reaction the episode received online.

Kenjuro Tsuda is a legendary voice actor known for his roles in My Hero Academia, Chainsaw Man, The Way of the Househusband, and many more prolific anime series.

Article continues after ad

Although fans have fawned over his smoky, sultry voice for many years now, it’s clear that his role as Nanami is a big favorite among viewers — something he responded to in a heartfelt tweet on October 15.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Thank you for watching #jujutsukaisen,” the voice actor wrote. “Thank you for supporting #nanamikento.”

His message, although simple and brief, brought out another big reaction from fans, who shared their gratitude for lending his voice to one of Jujutsu Kaisen’s most popular characters.

Article continues after ad

“You did great! Thank you for your hard work,” one fan replied.

“Thank you for the outstanding performance,” another said.

Strangely enough, this wouldn’t be the first time that Tsuda has reacted to fans thirsting over his voice or the characters he plays. In fact, the actor read fan some thirsty fan comments on the Netflix Anime YouTube channel back in 2022 — and his responses were adorably wholesome.