Jujutsu Kaisen missed one friendship opportunity for Yuji, and fans are disappointed

Fans think Yuji Itadori and Yuki Tsukumo could make a fun duo and Jujutsu Kaisen missed a great opportunity by not exploring that route.

Jujutsu Kaisen is set in a cruel world full of death. Yet some have still managed to find true friendship amid all the darkness. Yuji’s shenanigans with Megumi and Nobara are one of the highlights of the series, and so is Gojo and Geto’s unbreakable bond.

However, there are some missed opportunities, too. The series has some characters with similar personalities whose dynamics would’ve undoubtedly created some much-needed lighter moments in the story.

Article continues after ad

One such missed friendship, fans believe, is between the protagonist and the special-grade sorcerer Yuki Tsukumo. Both are boisterous, hyperactive, and friendly individuals who want to protect people and do the right thing.

There was an opportunity for them to bond, too. Yuji somehow forged a “brotherhood” with Yuki’s protégé Aoi Todo, making him a prime candidate to receive the special-grade’s mentorship. They also had a brief encounter towards the end of the Shibuya Incident.

Article continues after ad

However, that’s the extent of their interactions in the story. After that, things got too serious, with Yuta trying to kill Yuji and Yuki dealing with the havoc Kenjaku caused at Shibuya. Even after the immediate threats were gone, both had different roles to fulfill and never got to interact again.

Article continues after ad

Yuki was ultimately killed by Kenjaku during the Culling Game Arc, ending her journey in the story. This has left fans disappointed over the what-if situation between Yuji and Yuki. One X user wrote, “Yuki, Yuji, and Todo fighting would have been FIRE.”

Another joined, “She could’ve had such a cool teacher-student dynamic with Yuji, I fear.” A third pointed out Yuki’s potential romance angle with Choso and commented, “They were both so close with Todo and Choso. WE COULD’VE HAD A FAMILY.”

Now that Yuki’s dead, there’s nothing to do about it. But hopefully, the few friends Yuji has left will survive Sukuna’s rampage by the end of the Shinjuku Showdown Arc.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

For more on the jujutsu world, check out our guides on major character deaths in Jujutsu Kaisen and Satoru Gojo returning. You can also find out how Sukuna killed Gojo and how Geto died.