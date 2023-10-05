Jujutsu Kaisen: Megumi’s Rabbit Escape technique explained

Jujutsu Kaisen introduces Megumi’s new Rabbit Escape Technique, which helps him and Yuji a lot during their fight. Here’s everything we know about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features Yuji and Megumi fighting against a powerful curse user, Jiro Awasaka. As Gojo has been sealed, the sorcerers have separated into groups to control the situation in Shibuya. Their major priority is to unseal Gojo.

However, since the curtain has been blocking them, Yuji, Megumi, and Ino team up to deal with the curse users. While Yuji and Megumi take on Jiro, Ino stays behind to deal with Ogami and her grandson. We also see JJK’s iconic character, Toji Fushiguro, who was séanced by Ogami using her grandson’s body as a medium.

Additionally, Yuji’s raw power, paired with Megumi’s intellect and versatile technique, was more than enough to defeat Jiro. We also see Megumi’s Rabbit Escape Technique for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen. It summons a bunch of adorable bunny shikigami, and it’s extremely useful in dire situations.

Megumi’s Rabbit Escape technique in Jujutsu Kaisen

Rabbit Escape is an extension of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique that allows him to summon a swarm of countless rabbit Shikigami. To activate this technique, Megumi needs to form a shadow puppet of a rabbit’s head with his hands.

Individually, the rabbits are weak as they don’t have any attack power. However, they serve as an excellent diversion. Additionally, the sheer number of rabbits can also provide other forms of support. Unlike Megumi’s other Shikigami, like Nue or Zou, rabbits can keep popping up no matter how many of them are destroyed.

Megumi first used the Rabbit Escape Technique in the Shibuya arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. While fighting Jiro Awasaka, he summoned rabbit Shikigami to escape with Yuji. Countless bunnies filled the metropolitan expressway. The rabbits also helped Megumi figure out Jiro’s innate technique.

His Inverse Technique made rabbits more powerful than they should have been, making him react to them as a threat. The rabbit wall around Awasaka let Megumi escape, and it was dissolved once he was ready to fight again. Megumi has used this technique several times after that, even against his father, Toji Fushiguro.

