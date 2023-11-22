Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers confirm epic moment with fan-favorite character

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has once again surprised fans with an insane plot twist as a fan-favorite character finally gets their chance to shine.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga has sidelined the battle against the strongest. The series is currently focusing on Kenjaku, the other antagonist of the series. The villain is planning to merge Master Tengen with the Japanese population. While the other sorcerers are either fighting Sukuna or are on standby, Takaba challenges the ancient curse user alone.

Luckily, Takaba is no pushover by any means. Kenjaku is flabbergasted after witnessing his insane technique. However, the battle soon changes into a comedy routine as we learn more about Fumihiko Takaba. His ability to manifest his thoughts into reality can rival even Satoru Gojo.

No doubt, Kenjaku faces trouble defeating the comedian-turned-sorcerer. However, as Kenjaku figures out a way to defeat Takaba, another character makes their comeback. Warning: this article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243!

Fan-favorite character returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243

According to the spoilers, Yuta Okkotsu returns in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

Yuta gained a massive fandom after the prequel movie. However, he took his sweet time to make his debut in the main story. He first appears in Chapter 137 after the Shibuya Incident ended. Since then, Yuta has never left Japan again as he continues to help the sorcerers and his fellow students.

After Gojo’s death, Yuta is the only remaining special-grade sorcerer. However, he didn’t get any major fights in the series until now. Even during the battle against the strongest, Yuta is on standby while Yuji and Hiromi challenge the King of Curses. However, it was all a plan to defeat another villain.

Before Gojo vs Sukuna, Yuta swore to himself that he would never let Gojo kill his best friend again. He wants to defeat Kenjaku, who is currently occupying Geto’s body.

In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243, Yuta suddenly appears behind Kenjaku and severs his head. Since Yuta is a special-grade sorcerer with an insane amount of cursed energy, Kenjaku should’ve sensed his presence. But Yuta is able to land a sneak attack thanks to Takaba.

The newly awakened sorcerer is only bait, while Yuta is the one who plans to kill the villain. Although it’s unclear if Kenjaku will occupy another body again, at least Yuta fulfilled his promise and saved Gojo’s best friend, Geto. The scene is surely unexpected, with Yuta looking more menacing than ever.

Click here to check out the release date and more spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 243.

