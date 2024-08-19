Jujutsu Kaisen manga announces final chapter, and it’s coming very soon

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is closer to its final chapter than ever as the manga announces the finale release date, so here’s what you need to know.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga began its final arc in May 2023 with the battle of the strongest. The fight against the villains continues even after Gojo’s death and now after Kenjaku’s defeat, it’s time Sukuna meets his end.

Shonen Jump have announced the the Jujutsu Kaisen ending will come in five chapters. The release date of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 271 is September 30, 2024. Currently, the fight between Yuji and Sukuna is ongoing as Chapter 266 reveals Megumi fights back against the King of Curses.

Regarding the finale, Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami shares, “The story will end in 5 more chapters. I am only able to end the story in the way I wanted thanks to the support and cooperation of all my readers. Thank you!! I am working hard to create a final chapter that will (probably) satisfy as many people as possible who have supported Jujutsu Kaisen. So everyone!! Please bear with me!!”

Fans are shocked and have mixed reactions over the ending. “Bro Gege hates us because how you gonna wrap everything up in five chapters. Tengen backstory? Sukuna backstory? Bruh… Kenjaku did all that planning for what,” questions one fan.

Another writes, “Ruined potentially the best thing ever atm, rushed an ending, could have had another 50 chapters easily.”

“All those foreshadowing is for nothing now. Completely ruined characters like Kenjaku, The merger should have happened then what’s the point of the entire Culling Games? Gege completely ruined it. So JJK is all about teaching sukuna what is love,” a third one adds.

For more from Jujutsu Kaisen, have a look at our explanation of the latest plot twist and all major character deaths in the manga so far.