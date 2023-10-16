Jujutsu Kaisen: Maki’s VA reveals she would like to date this popular character from the franchise

In a recent interview, Maki’s Voice Actor, Mikako Komatsu, revealed the name of the Jujutsu Kaisen character that she would have dated if she ever enrolled in Jujutsu High.

Maki is one of the most significant characters from Jujutsu Kaisen, and almost every fan knows a great deal about her. However, while fans may think that they know everything about this warrior from the Zenin Clan, some things are never indeed revealed or confirmed in the story.

In a story like Jujutsu Kaisen, where action and violence reign supreme, the dating life of the characters is rarely highlighted by the mangaka. JJK has been going on for several years, and yet we know nothing about any character’s romantic life, and that includes Maki.

Unfortunately, we can’t say if Gege will ever reveal or confirm anything about Maki’s dating life; however, on the bright side, we can still know which character from JJK Maki’s VA would date. ‘

As reported by Myamura on Twitter, Mikako Komatsu, Maki’s VA, would like to date Nobara from Jujutsu Kaisen.

When asked which character she would like to befriend if enrolled in Jujutsu High, Mikako confirmed that she would love to hang out with Nobara. Mikako says that she respects Nobara, and the character’s “strong resolve, beliefs, and sense of self would help her (Mikako) out of trouble.”

In the answer, Mikako also confirms that she would totally be dating Nobara, which actually makes a lot of sense.

Mikako voices a character that’s a lot like Nobara, so maybe the VA is actually projecting how Maki would have felt for Nobara. In fact, fans would have loved to see Maki and Nobara becoming a duo in Jujutsu Kaisen. Unfortunately, without spoiling anything, let’s just say that we won’t ever see that happening in the animanga.

