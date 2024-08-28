Jujutsu Kaisen makes Gojo’s return more likely than ever, thanks to a subtle hint

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga draws near its end, fans notice a subtle hint that makes Gojo’s return more possible than ever.

Gojo is currently the most popular Jujutsu Kaisen character even months after his death. His sudden demise shook the fandom and some of them still hope for his return. While most theories have been speculations so far, fans finally get a valid hint to continue hoping for his comeback.

Jujutsu Kaisen held an exhibition at Shibuya Hakarie from 6 July to 27 August 2024. It featured information about the Jujutsu Kaisen characters including their age. When mentioning a deceased character, the information will be titled Age of Death. However, among the “deceased” characters, Nobara and Gojo’s section said “Age” instead of “Age of Death.”

Nobara returns in Chapter 267, which explains why the exhibition didn’t confirm her death. This further proves there’s a big possibility of Gojo’s return in the remaining four chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen.

According to the fan, “Nobara Return & Gojo hope. SOME Japanese fans said that tho her return was hype, it wasn’t TOO shocking since the exhibition NEVER labeled her as deceased. The Avant MV also foreshadowed a resonance being used on a finger.

Now, in the exhibition, it’s also CONFIRMED Gojo did NOT get labeled as deceased (since the others got the age of death, he only got age), & in the avant MV, the six eyes are seen w a later sequence “emerging from the darkness”. Akin to Nobara, he MAY also return.”

One fan writes, “Good point! The exhibition not labeling Gojo or Nobara as deceased definitely hints at something. With Nobara’s return already confirmed, I wouldn’t be surprised if Gojo makes a comeback too, especially with those Six Eyes emerging from darkness in the MV.”

