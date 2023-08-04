Jujutsu Kaisen: King Gnu will perform the opening for Shibuya arc

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 officially ends its first cour as it prepares for the highly anticipated Shibuya Incident arc. Here’s what you need to know about its opening theme.

The recent episode features the tragic ending of Gojo’s Past arc as the strongest duo in the world become enemies. The arc starts on a happy note, only to become increasingly dark as time passes.

Following the tragedy of Riko’s death, Gojo and Geto have their entire lives turned around. The model student, Suguru Geto, walks down the path of evil. In contrast, the troublemaker Satoru Gojo becomes a Jujutsu instructor and starts nurturing the new generation of sorcerers.

From here on out, the series will feature the Shibuya Incident arc for the rest of this season. Of course, a new season means a new opening theme. Here’s what you need to know about the opening song of the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

King Gnu will perform the opening theme for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2

King Gnu has recently become one of the most successful J-rock bands. Their distinctive blend of folk and rock sounds has quickly acquired recognition in Japan and worldwide. In the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0, King Gnu performed two the opening and ending themes. The songs are “Ichizu” (The Only Way) and “Sakayume” (Contradictory Dream).

Following the success of these two songs, King Gnu returns to perform the opening theme, “SPECIALZ” for the Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2. It will debut in the sixth episode of season 2 on 31 August. Here’s what the artist, Daiki Tsuneda, has to say about it.

“I am very honored to be offered the opening theme for Jujutsu Kaisen/Shibuya Jihen. I think that I was able to create a song suitable for the rampage of the curses, so “SPECIALZ” Please look forward to it! Listen to it with a roar.”

Judging by the comment, the opening will likely be a fast-paced song that will perfectly suit the intense Shibuya Incident arc. It’s definitely a contrast from Tatsuya Kitani’s “Ao no Sumika,” which has soft vocals for the summer theme of the flashback arc.

For more information, click here to visit the official website of Jujutsu Kaisen. You can also click here to check out the official website of King Gnu.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

