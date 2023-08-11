Jujutsu Kaisen: JUMP MV breaks fans’ hearts with Gojo’s illustration

Shonen JUMP debuts a Jujutsu Kaisen MV, resurfacing a heart-breaking illustration of fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo. Here’s a look at it.

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of heart-wrenching moments as a dark Shonen series—especially the recent Gojo’s Past arc of Season 2. While the initial parts are fun to watch, it doesn’t take long for the tragedy to happen.

Owing to the popularity of Season 2, Shonen Jump debuts a Jujutsu Kaisen manga music video featuring some bittersweet moments of fan-favorite characters. The video features scenes from Gojo’s POV as he remembers his high school days and also how he cherishes his students.

The song in the video, “Give it Back,” is performed by Cö Shu Nie that relays Gojo’s emotions after losing his best friend, Geto, and trying to act okay while being surrounded by his students. One of the illustrations in the video reminds fans of a heart-breaking cover from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 11.

Jujutsu Kaisen MV features Gojo’s heartbreaking illustration from chapter 11

The illustration portrays Gojo’s deepest emotions. It’s the cover of Jujustu Kaisen chapter 11, titled “A Dream.” The Jujutsu Kaisen MV features some of the most beautiful moments in the manga, accompanied by a sad song, making it all the more agonizing. The lyrics talk about Gojo’s feelings after losing Geto, even after so many years have passed. After waking up with tears, Gojo wishes to relive those memories that are nothing more than a dream now.

The video seems even more tragic after considering everything Gojo’s been through. There’s no denying that the manga and anime neglect to explore Gojo’s trauma as they should. Deep beneath his cheerful persona lies a broken person who has lost everything in his life. Even after Riko’s death, the series completely focuses on Geto’s POV while neglecting Gojo.

In fact, Gojo was affected by Riko’s death more than anyone. He was already feeling guilty for her death and busied himself with training to not let history repeat itself. To make matters worse, he loses his best friend within a year. This further deepens Gojo’s guilt, who blames himself for neglecting Geto.

In the end, Geto becomes his enemy, and Gojo has to kill him to save his students. As the chapter cover featuring Gojo’s emotions resurfaces on social media, it gathers fans’ sympathy. The strongest sorcerer alive doesn’t express his weakness ever. Therefore, this cover is uncharacteristic for him, and yet somehow, it makes complete sense.

Here’s a look at the Jujutsu Kaisen MV:

