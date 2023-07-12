Jujutsu Kaisen: Is there any character stronger than Satoru Gojo?

Satoru Gojo has the reputation of being the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen. However, in the entirety of the series, has there really never been any character stronger than him?

Ever since the beginning of the series, Jujutsu Kaisen has put Satoru Gojo on a pedestal by calling him the strongest sorcerer alive. Although he is ranked a special grade, Gojo is in a whole other league than them. He doesn’t even consider legendary characters such as Sukuna to be a threat.

Although Gojo admits that dealing with Sukuna may be tiring, he will defeat the latter. The Jujutsu instructor has always been rather arrogant, though he has the strength to back that up.

The second season may be featuring his past arc now, but the manga has come a long way. With the manga about to end sometime this year, the series has pretty much introduced all the characters. However, even now, is there really no other character in Jujutsu Kaisen stronger than Satoru Gojo?

Satoru Gojo remains the strongest character in Jujutsu Kaisen until the very end

The reason Satoru is unparalleled in battle is that he never runs out of cursed energy. Although any member of the Gojo Clan can inherit the “Limitless,” only one with Six Eyes can fully unlock its potential. Having been born with special eyes, Gojo is the pride of his clan. The previous clan member to have been born with those eyes was over four hundred years ago.

That said, when it comes to pure talent, Yuta is better than Gojo in various ways. Additionally, since Sukuna is not a human being, he has more physical strength. In the first season, when Yuji “died,” Gojo expressed his anger towards the elders. He also said Yuta, Yuji, and Hakari had the potential to be on par with him.

Gojo only said “on par” instead of “surpass” because he will remain the strongest unless there’s another sorcerer with Six Eyes. Luckily, because Six Eyes are special, two people can never possess it at the same time. The manga is currently featuring Gojo’s battle with Sukuna, which fans have been anticipating ever since the beginning of the series.

The battle of the strongest is currently anyone’s game now since no side is showing any weakness. That said, Gojo is enjoying it, knowing full well he will win. Therefore, despite so many characters appearing in Jujutsu Kaisen, none could be stronger than Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen can be currently streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

