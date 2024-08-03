Nobara’s fate in Jujutsu Kaisen explained: Is she dead?

Despite being one of the main characters of Jujutsu Kaisen, Nobara’s fate was left ambiguous for a long time, making fans wonder if she was dead.

Nobara Kugisaki was introduced pretty early in Jujutsu Kaisen as a first-year student. She came from a jujutsu family and was a classmate of Yuji and Megumi. She’s also one of the few sorcerers to have experienced a Black Flash.

However, her role in the series is pretty limited, only until the Shibuya Incident Arc. During this arc, Nobara came to Shibuya with other sorcerers and eventually faced Mahito. After being defeated by the curse, her status stayed unconfirmed for a long time.

Nobara’s mysterious circumstance makes her unique in Jujutsu Kaisen, as the manga never shies away from revealing major character deaths. The ambiguity has sparked countless theories about her return until her fate is finally confirmed in Chapter 265.

Is Nobara dead in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Nobara is confirmed to be dead in Jujutsu Kaisen.

During the Shibuya Incident, Mahito made a clone of himself. While the original was fighting Yuji, the clone went after Nobara, leading to an exciting fight. The curse soon discovered the young sorcerer was a force to be reckoned with.

Nobara’s Resonance took away Mahito’s ability to move, giving Yuji plenty of time to bash the curse to his heart’s content. However, Mahito quickly changed tactics and had his clone come to the original, with Nobara chasing after him.

This led to the shocking moment when the real Mahito touched one side of her face, leading to it exploding before she collapses. Though we saw her disfigured face in the aftermath, her death wasn’t confirmed, even when Yuji asked Megumi about her later.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 265 finally confirms she didn’t survive in Shibuya. In the chapter, Yuji thinks about the people who changed his view about a person’s role in life. He remembers his loved ones who have all died, including his grandfather, Junpei, Nanami, Gojo, Choso, and Nobara.

Nobara’s death is a lesson for Yuji

Crunchyroll

While Nobara appears for a short while in Jujutsu Kaisen, her death serves as an important lesson for Yuji. Before everything happened, he thought he’d have a good death if he fulfilled his role in life and saved as many people as possible.

However, after what happened to Nobara, he had to change his view. She was as old as him and didn’t live enough to fulfill her ‘role’. Yet, that doesn’t diminish the life she led and how precious it was.

Her fate also motivates his pursuit of eradicating the world of curses. His rage and bloodlust for Mahito were also influenced by this. But more than anything, losing her has made him more determined to save Megumi at all costs.

That’s why Yuji offers to spare Sukuna’s life and even become his vessel just to get the ancient sorcerer out of Megumi’s body, despite knowing that Sukuna is a mass murderer and pure evil.

Though Nobara will never return to the story like many fans speculated, the confirmation of her death is good enough. At this stage, there won’t be a point to her comeback. It’s better that she serves as a motivation for Yuji instead.

