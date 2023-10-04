Jujutsu Kaisen hypes up fans with their favorite character’s return

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 spoilers hype up fans with the next round of battle against the strongest. Here’s a look at who will return back into action.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s highly-anticipated battle of the strongest has already ended. After Gojo’s death, the fight is now a battle against the strongest as the jujutsu society must gather all its might to defeat the King of Curses.

However, defeating the strongest sorcerer in history is by no means an easy task. Even Satoru Gojo, the one hailed as the strongest sorcerer alive, was no match against Sukuna. Gojo’s tragic death doesn’t bode well for the sorcerers.

As soon as Gojo dies, Kashimo jumps onto the battlefield. However, he is no match against the King of Curses despite having an extremely powerful innate technique. As such, a fan-favorite character enters the battlefield in hopes of defeating Sukuna. Warning: this article contains major spoilers from the upcoming chapter 238 of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Which fan-favorite character returns in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238?

YouTube/TOHO

According to the leaks, Yuji Itadori enters the battlefield by the end of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238.

It’s been far too long since fans have seen their favorite protagonist in action. With the world being in chaos, characters such as Yuta, Gojo, Sukuna, and many more end up stealing the protagonist’s spotlight. Ever since Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body, Yuji’s role in the story has significantly diminished.

That said, he is still fans’ beloved protagonist. Like other sorcerers, Yuji has witnessed Gojo’s fight from the sidelines. Among all his students, Gojo was the closest to Yuta and Yuji. With Yuji and Gojo having similar personalities, fans have witnessed some of the most heartwarming moments between the two.

Therefore, there’s no question that Yuji will be again heartbroken seeing his beloved Sensei die so brutally. The series doesn’t feature much reaction from other characters after Gojo’s death. However, we do see the heartwrenching expressions from Yuji and Yuta.

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238, another character dies as Kashimo falls victim to Sukuna’s unparalleled strength. As such, Yuji jumps into the battlefield along with Hiromi Higuruma. As Yuji enters the battlefield, he bites his arm, and we briefly see long nails – similar to Sukuna’s fingers.

After Sukuna took over Megumi’s body, Yuji is no longer a vessel, so his full strength hasn’t been revealed yet. The series has to unravel a lot of mysteries regarding Yuji’s birth and techniques.

Sukuna has never considered Yuji a threat, but that might change, considering how Kenjaku holds the young sorcerer in high regard. Fans are already anticipating some crazy power-up and revelation centering on the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 238 will officially release on October 8. Click here to check out more spoilers.

