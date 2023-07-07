Jujutsu Kaisen: How strong is young Satoru Gojo?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features the high school days of the strongest sorcerer alive – Satoru Gojo. However, how strong is young Gojo?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 begins with Gojo’s Past arc, where Gojo and Geto are called the strongest sorcerers. The series explores their friendship, and despite the cheerfulness of the first episode, the entire season will only get more dark and intense.

As the trailer suggests, Gojo’s fight with Toji is the highlight of the arc, where fans will witness the overwhelming power of the sorcerer killer. However, fans have yet to understand the true extent of Gojo’s powers as a teenager.

Sure, he is now the strongest sorcerer – but has he always been like this, or does he get more powerful over the years? Delve deeper to learn more about the powers of the young Satoru Gojo.

Warning: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2.

The young Satoru Gojo lacks combat experience and pays the price for it

Satoru Gojo may be unparalleled in strength now, but the same cannot be said about his younger self. He had always been akin to a miracle child who was born with godly powers. Gojo’s arrogance is backed by his exponential strength, but he experiences his first and hopefully only defeat when he encounters Toji Fushiguro.

As someone with a Heavenly Restricted body, Toji has zero cursed energy, though his heightened five senses allow him to interact with curses. Gojo is unable to detect him, and it isn’t long before he suffers several fatal injuries during their first face-off. He heals himself using Reversed Cursed Technique but overuses his powers.

The young Satoru Gojo is unable to keep his sanity. He becomes delirious from the overuse of his Limitless and Six Eyes. He monologues about how a reverse cursed technique works before brutally attacking Toji with his Technique Reversal Red and then his Hollow Purple. Even though Gojo wins the second round and manages to kill Toji, the victory is in vain.

If Gojo had won the first time, Toji wouldn’t have been able to kill Riko Amanai. The young Satoru Gojo is just as strong as the present one, having both Limitless and Six Eyes. However, years of constant battle have honed Gojo’s skills to a completely next level.

Jujutsu Kaisen can currently be streamed on Crunchyroll. In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

