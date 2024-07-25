Jujutsu Kaisen hinted at Yuji’s domain long ago, but nobody noticed

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 finally unveils Yuji’s domain expansion, but it’s not as much of a surprise as many may think.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen manga has been around since 2018, it truly caught everyone’s attention after the anime show was released in 2020. Fans were not only intrigued by the story and the characters, but they also loved the show’s opening song.

In Jujutsu Kaisen’s first opening, Kaikai Kiten, we see Yuji sitting in an empty train half-submerged in water. He appears to be sleeping at first, before his eyes open and he’s eventually taken over by Sukuna.

Article continues after ad

Nobody paid attention to it for a long time, taking it as a creative choice. However, as Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 reveals Yuji’s domain, we have to look back and see if it had been cleverly foreshadowed all along.

In Chapter 264, the fight between Sukuna and the sorcerers reaches a new height. The heroes have tried everything, but nothing works against the King of Curses. But when all seems lost, the protagonist turns out to be the ace in the hole.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Towards the end, Yuji unleashes his domain expansion, trapping Sukuna and himself within it. His domain takes the shape of an empty station (probably Shibuya Station) with only the two there. The chapter ends with Yuji urging Sukuna to come with it, possibly to board a train.

This turn of events had made fans remember Yuji in that empty train. It could be that Gege Akutami knew what Yuji’s domain was going to be from a long time ago. Or it could also be that the author took that detail from the anime and included it in the manga.

Article continues after ad

“It’s ending where it all started… Gege is a f**king genius,” tweeted one user. Another commented, “Taking an idea from the director of your own anime is genius.”

“Yuji and Sukuna in a train station… it was in front of us the whole time,” wrote a third.

“This is the most heavy foreshadowing I’ve seen, holy sh*t,” added a fourth.

Article continues after ad

One fan had another interesting theory about it: “HEAR ME OUT, GOJO WAS AT AN AIRPORT TO ‘HEAVEN’. WHAT IF… THE TRAIN STATION… IS A TRIP TO HELL?!”

Article continues after ad

We’re yet to see what Yuji’s domain really accomplishes against Sukuna. Given Jujutsu Kaisen is ending soon, it’s likely the final stretch of the fight. This means Sukuna may find his end at that train station.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 will be released on July 28, 2024. Until then, read more about the final Jujutsu Kaisen arc. You can also find out the motivation behind Jujutsu Kaisen’s only romance and why fans hate the new Gojo art.