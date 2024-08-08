Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo’s only complex is more tragic than we thought

Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has answered several questions about Gojo, including his sole complex in life.

While Gojo is portrayed as a happy-go-lucky guy most of the time in Jujutsu Kaisen, his reality is more tragic than we thought. Born as the strongest modern-era sorcerer, his role has been predestined and he’s treated more as a weapon than a person by almost everyone.

The tragedy of his life finds more depth when Akutami reveals his distant relationship with his parents and his lonely childhood in the Gojo clan. If that wasn’t sad enough, he also shares how Gojo doesn’t have any complexes – except his failure to stop Geto.

Article continues after ad

In the recent Q&A session, the creator was asked if Gojo has any complexes. To this, Gege Akutami replied: “Probably not. If I had to say it would probably be him unable to stop Geto.”

Gege Akutami/MAPPA

This confirms that the one thing that troubles Gojo the most is his inability to prevent his best friend from becoming a mass murderer, which ultimately leads to his doom. What makes this more painful is when we remember Gojo is the one who kills Geto in the end.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While fans understand the beloved character better now, they’re also heartbroken about this revelation. As one fan posted on X, “Gojo’s only regret is not stopping Geto… I AM LITERALLY GONNA CRY”

“Gojo, the strongest born with Six Eyes and Infinity but his only complex is not being able to stop Geto…” shared another.

“Dude this stuck with me. Geto is his biggest regret,” a third commented.

A fourth wrote: “So many fights about Gojo’s complexes and insecurities only for Gege to come out and say that Gojo’s only complex is not being able to save Geto.”

Article continues after ad

For more on the jujutsu world, find out Gojo’s only strength and weakness. You can also learn more about Yuji’s domain expansion and our take on Yuta’s Gojo transformation.