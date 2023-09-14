Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved character wins Animage popularity poll

Jujutsu Kaisen’s beloved character has claimed the top spot in Animage magazine’s recent popularity poll. We also see a few more characters in the list. Here’s everything we know about.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is undoubtedly one of the most popular anime of the year. With fan-favorite arcs being adapted this season, the series’ popularity has skyrocketed through the roof. Additionally, the manga recently concluded its highly-anticipated fight between Gojo and Sukuna.

Therefore, whether it’s the flashback arc of anime or the current arc in the manga, Gojo is getting all the attention. Jujutsu Kaisen fans naturally wouldn’t have anything to complain about since they can see their beloved character as much as they want.

Even though he is already famous, Gojo’s popularity has really skyrocketed this year, so much so that he rose to the ranks of the most popular anime character. Delve deeper to see the results of the Animage magazine popularity poll featuring Gojo at the top of their list.

Gojo and two more characters of Jujustu Kaisen rank high in the Animage popularity poll

Animage was founded in 1978 as the first publication devoted to animation and comics that wasn’t targeted towards professionals but rather the general audience. It launched its online edition in 2007. The popularity poll includes characters from several anime, such as Jujutsu Kaisen, Natsume Yuujinchou, Bungou Stray Dogs, Demon Slayer, etc.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s Satoru Gojo is at the top of the list, whereas other characters such as Suguru Geto and Nobara Kugisaki are fifth and 21st, respectively. Jujutsu Kaisen is also the only series to have two characters ranked in the top five. Season 2 featured the much-needed backstory of Geto, where fans learn more about the reason behind his actions.

Jujutsu Kaisen also holds its yearly popularity poll that is organized and published by Shueisha in Weekly Shonen Jump. So far, the series has had three polls, but Gojo never stood at the top. In the first, he was ranked third, falling behind Yuji and Megumi. In the second poll, he rose to second place but again fell to third place in the latest place. On the other hand, Geto ranked 15 in the first poll and fourth in the second and third poll.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently ongoing and is featuring the Shibuya Incident episodes. You can watch the new episodes on Crunchyroll.

