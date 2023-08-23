Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo had a hidden trump card all along

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 features Gojo facing off against three opponents, where he is forced to use his trump card all along.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently more than ever with the ongoing fight between Gojo and Sukuna. Both of them are legendary sorcerers, so the battle between them is sure to be thrilling. The fight has been going on for eleven chapters, and even now, the victor is undecided.

The recent chapter features Gojo knocking out Sukuna, establishing his victory in the second round. However, fans don’t get to rejoice as Mahoraga quickly appears from the shadows after adapting to Gojo’s Infinity.

Nonetheless, the upcoming chapter might change the course of the battle for the better. Even if all odds are stacked against him, Gojo shows no signs of fear as he has a hidden trump card that might guarantee his victory.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233.

Gojo has to use his trump card for the first time in Jujutsu Kaisen

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233, Gojo is facing off against Mahoraga, Sukuna, and a new Shikigami born from merging Nue and Totality. However, it’s going to take a lot more than Sukuna’s cunning tricks to defeat the strongest sorcerer alive. On his own, Sukuna is no match for Gojo, which is why he possessed Megumi’s body and is using the Shikigami from the Ten Shadows Technique.

Even if Sukuna is awake, Gojo’s main goal right now is to defeat Mahoraga. The reason Gojo is undefeated in battle is because of his Infinity, which is now useless as long as Mahoraga is alive. However, facing three opponents is turning out to be a real nuisance for Gojo. With his Infinity rendered useless, Gojo has no choice but to dodge the attacks that are simultaneously being thrown at him.

Gojo appears behind Mahoraga and uses his Cursed Technique Reversal: Red, but the damage is too weak. Gojo thinks about “that” after realizing he has to defeat the Shikigami in one shot. He knows that Sukuna will be aware of the technique before he launches, so making a surprise attack is out of the question. However, Gojo has no choice but to use his “Unlimited Hollow Technique.” Gojo will use this technique in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 234.

It seems Gojo hasn’t been using all his strength throughout the battle. The series has always shown that Gojo’s most powerful technique is Hollow Purple, but to think he had a secret technique all along. The chapter ends with a smile on Gojo’s face, which could be a foreboding of his upcoming defeat. The real fight begins in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233. On the other hand, the battle in all those previous chapters seems nothing more than a warm-up.

