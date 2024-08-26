Jujutsu Kaisen: Gojo confusion in final arc has been cleared up

Chapter 267 confirms Nobara is alive as she joins the battle against the strongest. However, Jujutsu Kaisen fans were still confused over one Gojo scene before the misunderstanding was finally cleared up.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga brought back one of the fan-favorite characters, Nobara Kugisaki which has sparked a lot of controversy. Nobara’s death was hinted at in Chapter 265, but Gege never specifically confirmed it. It was only Yuji’s POV since he thought she died in Shibuya.

However, some fans speculated that Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 222 was a foreshadowing of Nobara’s return where Gojo tells Ichiji and Shoko that it’s just the three of them left. However, Shoko says, “There’s one that hasn’t fully recovered yet.”

Whether it’s a mistranslation or if the manga intended to have that dialogue, fans assumed Shoko was speaking about Nobara. However, the misunderstanding has finally been cleared up by a popular JJK fan account.

The JJK fan account shares, “There seems to be a huge misinterpretation in the fandom. Shoko is NOT talking about Nobara here When Gojo says ‘It’s just three of US,’ he’s referring to his friend circle which consisted of Gojo, Geto, Shoko, Nanami, Haibara & Ijichi. Out of which, only Gojo, Shoko & Ijichi are left ‘There’s one who isn’t fully recovered yet,’ this means that they had not retrieved Geto’s body, which was being used by Kenjaku.”

After one fan points out that Geto died a year ago and “recover” doesn’t make sense, the account explains, “Recover doesn’t only mean to heal from some wounds/medical condition. Recover also means to get back, reclaim, take back.”

“I was wondering why everyone was posting this saying it was foreshadowing for Nobara’s return lol,” writes one fan.

Another adds, “Well you can see why there’d be confusion right? I feel like this could’ve been translated better. Fully recovered could mean healed too. Either way thanks for clarifying.”

