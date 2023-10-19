Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami explains new character in Chapter 239

Gege Akutami introduces a new character in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 – so here’s what he has to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently featuring the battle against the strongest. Sukuna, the King of Curses, has already killed two powerful sorcerers and doesn’t intend to stop at all. As such, it’s up to the remaining sorcerers to stop this embodiment of disaster.

However, Sukuna isn’t the only threat that the sorcerers are facing right now. Even though he hasn’t appeared in a few months, Kenjaku remains one of the primary antagonists of the series. His plan is to merge the Japanese population with Tengen.

And it seems he will soon take action to launch his plan. In Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239, Kenjaku encounters a new character. Delve deeper to find out what Gege Akutami has to say about them. Warning: this article contains major spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 introduces a new Culling Game player

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 introduces a new character, only to kill her later on. In the Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 47, Gege Akutami comments, “By the way, the Ojou-sama character (new lady) in this chapter appeared in the storyboard for the first chapter of one of my dropped serializations. Ohoho.”

The chapter begins with a girl running away from Kenjaku. She condemns Kenjaku for bringing her back to life, only to kill her later on. However, Kenjaku easily traps her and says even though he doesn’t have any particular feelings toward her, it’s a shame to kill people who are too good.

She dies within 4-5 pages, and then he moves on to kill Iori Hazenoki. It seems that the series won’t be revealing her name or powers. Gege probably used her in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 to invoke some curiosity among fans.

Kenjaku had revived several ancient sorcerers for the Culling Game Arc, so it’s only natural that the series couldn’t introduce every one of them. The nationwide curse a few years back that caused Tsumiki to be in a coma was all just to prepare for this event.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 239 will be released on October 22. Click here for more spoilers.

