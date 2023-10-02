Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami explains Gojo vs Sukuna panels

Jujutsu Kaisen’s creator Gege Akutami has explained the composition and angles when drawing manga by using Gojo vs Sukuna as an example. Here’s how he describes the most iconic fight of the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen concludes the battle of the strongest with the tragic death of fans’ beloved Satoru Gojo. The fight explains why Sukuna is hailed as the “King of Curses.” However, despite Gojo’s death, the fact remains that it was the most highly anticipated fight in the entire series.

The fight was foreshadowed in the very beginning. And it’s safe to say that Gege went all out with the incredible artwork and techniques. The battle of the strongest went on for about 14 chapters, and it features various intense moments in every chapter.

Gege Akutami explains the composition and angles when drawing manga panels in a recent interview featured in the Shonen Jump Weekly Issue. He uses the iconic fight between Gojo and Sukuna as an example. Delve deeper to find out more about it.

Gege Akutami uses Gojo vs Sukuna panels to explain the composition of Jujutsu Kaisen manga

Gege Akutami is known for the unique art style in Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The gritty details, dynamic panels, and powerful action sequences contribute to the success of the series. In the interview, Gege was asked to explain the difference between great drawings and drawings that are easy to understand.

Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for translating Gege Akutami’s interviews, messages, and any related Jujutsu Kaisen updates, shared the English version of the interview from the weekly issue.

Gege explained: “It’s about having the ability to convey what’s happening in a situation. Good artists usually already have this ability. But sometimes, because they’re so skilled, they choose compositions that are difficult to both illustrate and read because they have so many perspective options available to them.

“Manga is also basically black and white still images. So, angles and points of view that would be totally fine for photography or video may not translate as well to manga. I have to keep that in mind as well.”

He also detailed the different Gojo vs Sukuna panels in Jujutsu Kaisen manga: “1. Long (wide shots): In panel G, the scene where Gojo and Sukuna are standing back-to-back in the domain is drawn from above. By drawing the background and the characters’ full bodies, we can get an overhead view of where they’re standing and their relation to the space around them.

“2. Middle (medium shots) Middle angles are used in panels A, B, D, and E to capture Gojo and Sukuna’s upper bodies. By showing the flow of movement of their arms and torsos, the reader can get a clear understanding of what’s happening during their fight. Middle angles are good for when you want to showcase movement!

“3. Close-ups Gojo’s face is drawn close-up in the C and F panels, with panel C showing a chill expression and panel showing an unsettled expression. The clever use of emotional contrast between the two panels makes Gojo’s shift in emotions more clear!”

Lastly, Gege Akutami shared his final thoughts: “To convey a situation clearly in an illustration, you can use three different angles: long, middle, and close-up! But don’t stick to just one angle. As shown in the Jujutsu Kaisen spread, it’s important to understand the roles of each angle and utilize them in a balanced manner to illustrate the situation clearly.”

