Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami explains “dissonance” between characters

Gege Akutami uses the dissonance between Jujutsu Kaisen characters for storytelling. Here’s how he explains it using Maki and Mai as examples.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s incredible storytelling stems from its complex power of curses and intriguing character design. Gege Akutami thoroughly explores the connections between characters. As a Shonen series, he perfectly balances one character’s bonds with someone and their conflicts with the others.

Gojo and Geto were best friends, but circumstances forced them to follow separate paths. Their stories add depth to their characters. Likewise, the first interaction between Yuji and Nobara was less than pleasant, but they soon became reliable friends.

Gege uses “dissonance” between Jujutsu Kaisen characters as a means to create drama in the series. In an interview with Weekly Shonen Jump Issue 45, he explains the importance of these conflicts. He also uses the relationship between the series’ twin sisters as an example.

Gege Akutami explains the dissonance between Jujutsu Kaisen characters

Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for translating Gege Akutami’s interviews, messages, and any related Jujutsu Kaisen updates, shared the English version of the interview from the weekly issue 45.

In one of his previous comments, Gege Akutami said, “You can’t create drama if you’re afraid of dissonance between characters.” When asked about the merits of depicting dissonance, he explains, Dissonance doesn’t mean that you have to air out [the characters’] shortcomings or manufacture hostility.

“By nature, people aren’t capable of fully understanding others completely, but in manga, it’s essentially the single creator depicting multiple characters, so if they’re not careful, the characters can start to have an unrealistic level of mutual understanding.

“It’s possible for a character to stand out completely on their own, but in the end, there’s nothing quite like that chemistry between two (or more) people, and for that to happen, the nature of the people can’t really be the same.

“This may lead to apprehension over depicting misunderstandings and dissonance, making a character less likable for a while, or making the mood of the work itself feel heavier, but I don’t think it’s a path you can avoid, so let’s just face it head on.“

The example of Maki and Mai’s relationship

To support his statement, Gege uses the relationship between Maki and Mai as an example. The twin sisters had to endure extreme prejudice and discrimination within their clan. Mai was introduced as a unlikable character who always hated Maki.

But later, she turned out to be really pitiful and only ever wanted a peaceful life with Maki. Which is why her tragedy and sacrifice were extremely heartbreaking. Gege explains: “An example of drama born from the dissonance between two characters, Mai Zenin, and Maki Zein.

“Mai Zenin: the younger sister that can use cursed energy but didn’t want to become a sorcerer, has a sensitive and generally negative personality. Maki Zenin: the elder sister who can’t use cursed energy but always wanted to become a jujutsu sorcerer, a strong rebellious spirit at her core and independent-minded.

“1. Conflict between sisters In their fight scene during the Goodwill Exchange, the conflict between Maki and Mai is highlighted. Dissonance occurs due to the differences in their personalities and abilities.

“2. Mai’s true feelings Mai’s true feelings about not wanting her big sister to leave her are revealed. Dissonance is what emphasizes Mai’s true feelings.

“3. The bond between sisters The scene where Mai sacrifices herself to save Maki’s life depicts the love between sisters that overcomes the dissonance and creates a powerful sense of drama.

“Conclusion Dissonance between characters is bound to occur in stories in which multiple characters appear. You can create powerful and wide ranges of dramas with all your characters by utilizing dissonance rather than avoiding it.”

