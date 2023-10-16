Jujutsu Kaisen: Gege Akutami explains Aoi Todo’s character

Aoi Todo is one of the fan-favorite characters of Jujutsu Kaisen – here’s how Gege Akutami described him in a recent interview.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is currently featuring the Shibuya Incident arc – so it won’t be long before fans get to see Aoi Todo in action. Despite having very little screen time, Todo’s popularity cannot be denied. Because of his raw strength and tricky cursed technique, he is the perfect partner to lend support to Yuji in a battle.

Todo’s guidance has clearly helped Yuji make a better fighter, and he will continue to do so in the ongoing Shibuya Incident arc. The anime may have yet to introduce Todo in Season 2, but manga fans are already aware of what’s going to happen.

Although there wasn’t a Jujutsu Kaisen chapter in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue no. 46, the magazine published Gege Akutami’s interview. He explained the importance of plot twists in a storyline and how Todo’s appearance in Shibuya depicts that.

Gege Akutami explains the importance of plot twists in the storyline of Jujutsu Kaisen

In the recent interview, Gege was asked to elaborate on one of his previous comments, saying, “The plot feels like it overpowers the composition.” Twitter user Soukatsu, popular for translating Gege Akutami’s interviews, messages, and any related Jujutsu Kaisen updates, shared the English version of the interview from the weekly issue 46.

“The plot twist! The storyline gimmick came across as fine, but the way the characters were portrayed didn’t quite match up with it. Even when there is no dramatic plot twist, characters can still be carried along by a plot that inexplicably continues to progress,” he said.

“Honestly speaking, though, in that sort of situation, as long as a plot is interesting, the work itself will still have value and be appreciated. But what makes readers want to keep coming back to a work again and again isn’t so much a remarkable storyline.

“It’s their attachment to the characters and that feeling of I want to see this character again, so I want to develop characters and plot in a more well-balanced manner.”

Using Aoi Todo’s character as an example

Crunchyroll

Aoi Todo’s unexpected friendship with Yuji has always been loved among fans. Furthermore, his appearance in Shibuya is the highlight of the arc. Todo is a major reason why Yuji is alive in the first place.

In the same interview, Gege Akutami shared: “Take a look at how Todo came to Itadori’s aid in his fight vs. Mahito in the Shibuya Incident!! This was an unexpected plot twist in which Todo appears before Itadori, who’d gone through loss and the death of his allies and whose spirit had been broken as he fought Mahito. But this surprise development isn’t jarring. The secrets of character depiction for Todo:

“1. Increase character likeability. He cares about his friends, loves idols, and acts like an older brother, which makes Todo a charming and loveable character. It’s why it feels so great to see Todo come to the rescue. Create a character that readers want and adore by showing off their charm.

“2. Clearly show the reasons for the character’s actions. Todo sees Itadori as his ‘best friend’ and gets along with him well due to their similar personalities and interests. It’s precisely because of this that Todo coming to Itadori’s aid in a tough situation is so believable.

“Uncover the reason for a character’s actions based on their personality, values, and background. Conclusion In order to create a story development that brings a character to life, it’s necessary to build a foundation of previously accumulated character depictions.”

