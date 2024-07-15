Jujutsu Kaisen creator Gege Akutami has provided some background on his inspirations for the Black Flash, and he had a specific image in mind for the maneuver.

One of the best anime going, Jujutsu Kaisen has become a phenomenon over the last couple of years. In the spirit of its popularity, there’s an exhibition currently running in Tokyo celebrating the anime and manga.

As part of the exhibit, Gege answered a list of questions about the franchise and how he came up with certain ideas. One question pointed to the Black Flash, a move that came about due to some very particular influences.

“Katayama, my editor at the time, told me he wanted a special move [for Yuji Itadori] but I really didn’t feel like anything fit, so I think Divergent Fist and then Black Flash were born as moves that not many others do,” Gege revealed.

“The image I had in my mind was the Flash from the game Onimusha. It’s a counterattack move you often see in Real Time Attacks. I also liked the fact that it’s not a unique skill and that it can be used to increase voltage after just one use.”

If you haven’t played Onimusha, it’s a classic samurai action game where you guide the hero, Samanosuke, on a quest to rescue a princess imprisoned by demons. The move Gege’s referring to is the Innes counter, where you hit an attack right as an enemy comes towards you.

Timed right, you’ll do a special move that inflicts heavy damage. Another form that’s even more powerful can be done using the block button.

The Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen is even trickier, since canonically almost nobody can use it properly. Once somebody does, their move is amplified considerably. They’re both stylish counters that can be carried out by anybody – if they’re able to meet the criteria needed.

Onimusha Warlords, the first in the franchise, was originally released in 2001, but a remaster from 2019 can be played on PC, Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S. As yet, none of the sequels have enjoyed the same treatment, so they’re harder to find on modern systems.

