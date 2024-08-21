Jujutsu Kaisen should do this follow-up after the manga ends, fans say

Jujutsu Kaisen is ending very soon, and fans already have an idea about what the manga should do as a follow-up.

After six years of serialization, the Jujutsu Kaisen manga is coming to an end on September 30, 2024. The manga will end with Chapter 271 and will see the conclusion of the climactic battle between Sukuna and the jujutsu sorcerers.

With only five chapters left until the end, it’s not surprising that there’ll be a few plotlines the story won’t be able to cover. Thus, fans think some of these unexplored storylines should be made into multiple follow-up series in the franchise.

Some of these ideas include a next-generation series and the slice-of-life Juju Stroll manga. However, the one story fans want to see the most is a Heian era prequel featuring Sukuna.

The King of Curses rose to prominence and was at his strongest during this era. What’s more, jujutsu sorcery was also at its peak during the Heian times. So, there won’t be any shortage of awesome battles in this prequel.

Shueisha

Readers also think knowing more about Sukuna’s past will be interesting. We get a very brief peek at his former life in Jujutsu Kaisen during the Shinjuku Showdown. While fighting Yuji, a flashback reveals Sukuna telling Uraume how he was born to a starving woman.

To spare himself from starvation, Sukuna ate his twin inside their mother’s womb. His dead brother would later reincarnate as Jin Itadori, Yuji’s father. Aside from this, though, we know little to nothing about Sukuna’s past.

So, a Heian era prequel featuring his early life would be very interesting. We’ll also get to see many powerful sorcerers from all three great houses.

“GEGE! Give us Heian throwback with Sukuna watering hydrangeas and reciting poems to crayfish and my life is yours!!!” commented a user on Reddit.

“Gege! Make a Heian prequel and my soul is yours,” added another. A third wrote, “All of it sounds corny and dumb except the Heian Era prequel.”

One other user shared: “Aside from a direct part 2, there’s so much more to the world and past that can be explored. I think a prequel could be seriously awesome.”

If the Heian era prequel really happens, it’s still pretty far away. For now, we have the Jujutsu Kaisen ending to look forward to, and more recently, Chapter 267. The chapter will be released on August 25, 2024.

