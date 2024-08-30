Jujutsu Kaisen’s final fight has ended – but it forgot one huge thing

The fight against Sukuna ends in Chapter 268 but the Jujutsu Kaisen manga still hasn’t revealed one major thing about the main character.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is currently in its final stretch as the upcoming Chapter 268 confirms the battle against the strongest ends with Sukuna’s crushing defeat. However, while the King of Curses loses, the manga never reveals Yuji’s domain.

In Chapter 268, Megumi frees himself from Sukuna’s grasp as soon as Yuji’s domain crumbles. However, the manga never revealed details about the Domain Expansion. As soon as he opens his domain, the scene shifts to a railway station, which is similar to the Kitakami station in Kitakami City (Iwate Prefecture) in Japan.

We also see several places from Yuji’s memories and it doesn’t appear to be an offensive domain. Regardless, the final fight in Jujutsu Kaisen is over and fans are still confused about it, with some making theories.

Manga Plus

A popular account says, “Very curious as to why Yuji’s Domain has been constantly changing background scenery. There’s even some symbolism at play, including the geese (representing freedom) & winter forest (predator mentality). Is the scenery a representation of Yuji’s state of mind throughout battle?”

“I think that might be it. He did say he pulled the domain off without even thinking about it. Maybe the final FINAL blow will have something to do with him fully manifesting its truth and giving it a name,” adds another.

One fan jokes, “FACT: Yuji doesn’t have a domain expansion. Sukuna just felt bad for him and started attacking himself with soul dismantles.”

“So lemme get this straight Yuji’s domain is basically just talk no jutsu. Megumi is never gonna complete his domain. Nobara doesn’t even have a domain. Gege bruh this is abysmal,” complains another.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga will be ending in a few weeks, so find out the final chapter’s release date. For more from dark sorcery, have a look at the unsatisfying JJK ending and our list of the 10 strongest modern-era sorcerers.