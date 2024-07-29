One Jujutsu Kaisen fight should become a movie after Season 3

Jujutsu Kaisen has only spawned one movie so far, and fans have their hearts set on the battle that should become the franchise’s second big screen venture.

Updates on Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 have been slow, and that’s unlikely to change for the time-being. After all, we had to wait almost two years between the previous two seasons.

But that time guaranteed quality from MAPPA, who cemented Jujutsu Kaisen as one of the best anime available right now.

As we await the Culling Game adaptation, fans are musing about what should come after, and a consensus is starting to form: a new movie.

In a Reddit thread on how Season 3 should finish, a comment mentions that the finale being Gojo challenging Sukuna, only for the fight to end in just a few episodes the next season, would be hilarious. This prompts suggestions that battle should be a motion picture instead.

“Which is why Gojo vs Sukuna should be a movie tbh,” says one response. “Gojo vs Sukuna should be a movie and Mappa should add extra scenes,” concurs a second.

“God, didn’t know I wanted a movie ’til you said it. Gojo vs Sukuna has to be absolute peak animation,” A third adds. There’s some dissent on the idea, though, since it might make for odd pacing overall.

“Gojo vs. Sukuna is a great fight but it’s pretty much a big fight with very little plot development. I think it’d be awful as a movie,” one commenter adds. “They wouldn’t end a movie with Gojo’s death just for anime-onlies needing to wait another year and a half just to see what happened,” another states.

There are strong arguments either way. In general, Season 3 would be a good point to do another anime movie. Demon Slayer did one post-Season 1, and now we have the Infinity Castle movie trilogy, after four seasons.

My Hero Academia is about to have four with the release of You’re Next. Meanwhile, Jujutsu Kaisen, absolutely their contemporary in scale and fandom, has only added one feature film, and that was a prequel.

Since the Jujutsu Kaisen ending is on the horizon, going theatrical is an easy way to go out with a bang.

For more, check out our guides to all the upcoming anime, the best superhero anime, and all the best anime on Netflix.