Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans wrongfully blame Yuki for Geto’s downfall

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 introduces Yuki Tsukumo, a special-grade Sorcerer. Sadly, several fans blame Geto’s downfall on Yuki based on their conversation.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 ends its Gojo’s Past arc with Geto’s downfall and his separation from Gojo. The episode briefly introduces Yuki Tsukumo, who comes forward to talk with Geto.

Despite being a special-grade Sorcerer, she doesn’t go on missions and isn’t available at the beck and call of the higher-ups. Yuki sees Geto drowning in despair and decides to talk with him.

She speaks about her goals and how she wants to eradicate all curses from the world. On the other hand, Geto pitches his own crazy idea. However, despite what others claim, Yuki really isn’t responsible for Geto’s actions in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Yuki tries to talk Geto out of killing non-Sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen

Yuki’s unconventional way of living is the result of her dream of getting rid of the root cause behind the curses. Constantly battling curses only results in meaningless casualties, which will never end. Therefore, Yuki has two options in front of her: eradicate cursed energy from all of humanity or teach humans how to control their cursed energy.

Several people don’t realize how their negative thoughts are affecting their surroundings. Those without powers release a very small amount of curses, which pile up over time. Additionally, there are people like Yuta Okkutsu, who are born with powers and unaware of them. As a result, their powers end up creating stronger curses.

However, Yuki’s idea sounds good in theory but is difficult to execute. On the other hand, Geto comes up with the crazy idea of killing all non-Sorcerers. Yuki doesn’t seem fazed by it but agrees it’s the easiest route. However, she also says she isn’t crazy enough to attempt something like that. In fact, that was Yuki’s way of trying to talk Geto out of it.

She didn’t consider him a child and instead spoke to him on the same level as fellow special-grade Sorcerers should. She respected his insights and provided her ideas as well. Ultimately, she leaves the choice up to Geto and doesn’t force him to follow her ideas.

Geto is the only one responsible for his actions, and not because of any ideas Yuki put in his head. His love for Jujutsu Sorcerers was just as real as his hatred for those without powers. In his final moments, Geto says he couldn’t wear a heartfelt smile while living in that world. He also doesn’t forget to express his hatred for monkeys. Geto’s downfall is simply because of the cruel world that broke him until he could no longer smile.

Although Yu Haibara’s death deeply affected him, he finally breaks the last string of sanity when he witnesses the villagers mistreating two young girls. Geto would’ve ended up the same way whether or not he had talked with Yuki. Therefore, Yuki had nothing to do about Geto’s choices in Jujutsu Kaisen.

