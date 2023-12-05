Jujutsu Kaisen fans slam “imposter” after viral Season 3 post

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is still ongoing, but a viral post recently surfaced on social media teasing Season 3 of the popular anime series. However, fans are not happy with the news.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the most sensational anime that helped Japanese animation to be recognized worldwide. The manga started serialization in 2018, and after two years, it made the community go bonkers with its anime adaptation.

Undoubtedly, the first season was terrific, but when the second season arrived, JJK gained even more popularity thanks to its mind-boggling animation style and unexpected plot twists.

Recently, MAPPA faced a lot of slack due to a number of controversies, so fans were unsure if JJK Season 2 would have a smooth run. Recently, when an X user named Gege Akutami teased a third season, everyone rejoiced in excitement. However, sometimes things aren’t what they seem.

Fake Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 announcement sparks anger

A fan-made poster emerged on X/Twitter via a fake account using the name of JJK’s creator, Gege Akutami. Even though they eventually deleted it, the imposter accumulated a massive number of followers quite quickly.

Myamura, a reputed JJK leaker, shared it on his profile after the fake poster received a warning from the anime community for posting misleading information. He also said that it’s sad how the fake account is gaining more followers with each passing day, but it’s hoped the account will soon be suspended. Several users have reported the account, but it’s still active.

The community note reads: “The posts from this account are misleading. This is not Gege Akutami’s official X/Twitter account; the poster is fan-made, and no actual announcement of 3rd season has been made as of yet.”

While the announcement was fake, there’s still plenty of JJK content left – so, let’s enjoy what has been made available to us for the time being.

