Jujutsu Kaisen fans shocked by the weirdest anime-only scene

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 features a lot of anime-only scenes, but one of them is extremely weird – so here’s what fans have to say about it.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 18 focuses on Nanami’s death in the first half, while the second half features Yuji vs Mahito. After watching Nanami get blown to pieces, Yuji is overwhelmed with anger and frustration.

He was already at a breaking point after Sukuna destroyed the entire Shibuya ward. To make matters worse, Yuji also loses Nanami only a few minutes later. Mahito takes advantage of his grief and tries to break him emotionally during the fight.

Just like most episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2, this week also featured several anime-only scenes. However, one of those scenes has left fans completely shocked by how weird it was.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans shocked by a weird detail in the anime

Yuji vs. Mahito features several anime-only details, but one thing that caught the attention of Jujutsu Kaisen fans is the moment Mahito leans in to kiss Yuji, but his mouth quickly turns into a blade and stabs the wall. Of course, his mouth is supposed to stab Yuji, but the latter luckily misses it. Mahito’s cursed technique allows him to manipulate the shape of his own body as well as others.

Naturally, fans are shocked by this detail and are posting about it on social media. They’re basically joking about the scene that they never saw in the manga. One user shared: “Mahito saw the trauma Sukuna left with Yuji and decided to one-up him by trying to kiss Yuji.”

Another user’s comment reads: “Mahito has one of the most creative fighting styles, it’s so unique what he does, especially when he tried to kiss Yuji.”

One fan also joked about Yuta Okkotsu, who bit a curse’s mouth in the manga: “If this happened to Yuta, maybe he will kiss Mahito back LOL.”

Another user joked: “Mahito really tried to cheer up Yuji with a kiss I mean stab, eyes closed and everything. What a menace.”

Needless to say, the fight itself was well choreographed in Jujutsu Kaisen anime, as one fan shared: “I think I’ve watched this scene for about 20x now, and it’s still unbelievable how perfect this voice acting is. First, the scream of Yuji and then the way Mahito screamed “ITADORI YUUUJII” is just perfect.”

