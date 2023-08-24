Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans overlook the similarity between Gojo and Sukuna

Objectively speaking, Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen should be different in every way possible. However, there’s one major similarity between them that fans always overlook.

Jujutsu Kaisen is currently featuring the intense battle between Gojo and Sukuna as the series is in its final stretch. The fight has been foreshadowed ever since the beginning of the series. Now that it’s here, fans are enjoying every moment of it.

The battle is crucial in the story as the fate of the Jujutsu world hangs in the balance. Gojo is forced to fight the biggest battle of his life as soon as he gets out of the Prison Realm.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The fight has been going on for more than ten chapters, with neither side backing down. As the conflict between them intensifies, Jujutsu Kaisen hints at an uncanny similarity between Gojo and Sukuna.

Gojo and Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen suffer the loneliness that comes with absolute strength

Crunchyroll

The worst thing about being at the pinnacle of the world is that there is no one to stand beside you. Gojo initially had Geto as his ally, but the latter drifted away with negative feelings. Geto began to envy his best friend and cut ties with him after all the tragedy that took place in 2006.

Article continues after ad

After that, Gojo was truly left alone with no one to rely on. He couldn’t even enjoy the thrill of the battle since no one even came close to his level. Gojo became a teacher not only to gather more allies but also to find a way to cope with his loneliness. He wanted to train powerful kids such as Yuta, Yuji, Megumi, and Hakari to ensure they wouldn’t be alone like him.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, Sukuna lived as the strongest Jujutsu sorcerer over a thousand years ago. We still don’t know much about him, but the manga briefly shows his past. As someone with two heads, four arms, and unparalleled strength, people everywhere feared him. Some worshipped him like a deity, while others avoided him. Nonetheless, he was just as alone as Gojo.

Article continues after ad

Therefore, ever since the fight between them began, they’re both going all out without holding anything back. They’re both having the best battle of their lives. In the recent chapter, the narrator mentions that Gojo is bubbling up with satisfaction as the loneliness of being the strongest is being filled by Sukuna. The same can also be said about the villain, who is equally enjoying the fight.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

Article continues after ad

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character

Please note that if you click on a product link on this page, we may earn a small affiliate commission.