Jujutsu Kaisen fans only like one thing about Chapter 268 – and it’s not Sukuna’s defeat

While Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268 finally sees the end of Sukuna, fans think Yuji, Megumi, and Nobara’s reunion is the only good thing about the chapter.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s ending gets one step closer with Chapter 268. The new chapter shows Sukuna being ripped out of Megumi’s body before he dies, freeing the young sorcerer at last. We also see the end of the long-going but off-screen fight between Hakari and Uraume.

With so many major events crammed into one chapter, readers are bound to feel overwhelmed. However, many have complained about the chapter feeling rushed and underwhelming, starting with Sukuna’s end.

After parting from Megumi’s body, Sukuna is reduced to a bug-like form and eventually dies. Following this, we see Hakari and Uraume stopping their battle in Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 268.

They’re both equally injured, so it’s safe to say that their fight is far from over. However, sensing Sukuna’s death, Uraume takes their own life, ending the fight in an anti-climactic way.

The rest of the chapter shows Megumi and Nobara receiving letters left by Gojo. He left Nobara’s mother’s information for her, though she said she never wondered, while to Megumi, he confessed his role in killing his father. The chapter ends with the group going to ‘help’ Yuta.

Fans think none of these incidents quite fit in the picture. It feels rushed and anti-climactic. The only thing they like about Chapter 268 is the reunion of the main trio. As one wrote on X, “All I’m happy about is the Megumi outcome but everything else is so… bad, unfortunately.”

“I’m f**king crying no way did nearly a whole year of anticipation conclude with Uraume killing themselves. Gege wtf,” commented another.

“There are many ways to end a fight like that, this one was not it 100%,” one fan shared, with another joining, “Bruh at this point I think Gege just wants to quickly get over this series.”

“WE’VE BEEN THROUGH TOO MUCH TO SEE THIS MOMENT,” added one about the trio’s reunion.

While Chapter 268 is receiving criticism, Jujutsu Kaisen still has three chapters left before its grand finale. Catch the upcoming chapter on September 1 and final chapter on September 30, 2024.

