Jujutsu Kaisen fans convinced major villain has been defeated

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264 spoilers confirm an epic battle against the strongest villain, and the community is in shambles over their potential defeat.

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga is in its final stretch as the Shinjuku Showdown Arc will conclude the epic story. The battle against Sukuna has been going on for more than a year and the fight will soon be ending. Warning: This article contains spoilers from the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 264!

The spoilers confirm Yuji can use a Domain Expansion. However, as soon as he uses it, the scene shifts to a railway station. According to a leaker, “The place shown in Yuji’s domain: Kitakami station in Kitakami city (Iwate Prefecture).”

The chapter ends with Yuji greeting Sukuna at that railway station. The scene is similar to how Gojo met Geto in the airport after his death. Hence, seeing the parallels between the two strongest characters, fans are more convinced than ever that Sukuna has been defeated.

Not only that, but they believe he’s going to hell, unlike Gojo. Despite all the theories, Sukuna’s death hasn’t been confirmed in the chapter, but it is true he’s finally reaching his limit.

As one fan shared, “Yuji really got this man Sukuna at the train station instead of the airport, this man going straight to hell lmao.”

“Sukuna’s DE hand sign is Enmaten which is representative of being the king of hell and Yuji’s DE hand sign is Kșitigarbha which has a connection to the emptying of hell. The foil between these two characters is amazing. I really wanna see where this is going,” said another.

A third added, “Gojo at an airport cause he is going to take off (go to heaven) while Sukuna is at an underground train station (he going to hell)!”

