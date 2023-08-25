Jujutsu Kaisen: Fans are gushing over Gojo in the Shibuya trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen drops its Shibuya trailer as Twitter floods with fans appreciating the iconic scene of Satoru Gojo.

Jujutsu Kaisen is all set for its Shibuya arc debut on 31 August. The arc will span 18 episodes, adapting all the chapters from the manga. Just a week before the second season returns with its new episodes, the series has dropped a new trailer and a key visual.

The second season begins with Gojo’s Past arc, featuring the story from 12 years before the main timeline. It features the high school days of Gojo and Geto and everything that went wrong for them. As if the tragedy of the past wasn’t enough, fans are in for some more heart-wrenching moments.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The Shibuya Incident arc is one of the series’ goriest and most tragic parts, but that makes it all the more intriguing. As soon as the trailer dropped, fans started gushing over Gojo’s intense scene in Shibuya.

Warning: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Fans express their fondness for Gojo’s scene just moments before the tragedy in Shibuya

Whether it’s anime-only fans or manga readers, they all appreciate the scene of Gojo looking so intense in the Shibuya trailer. Those who know the context are aware that this scene is where we will see Gojo for the last time before he disappears for a long time.

Article continues after ad

Gojo only appears in two shots of the trailer, which is to be expected since he will be sealed in the initial episodes of the Shibuya arc. The scene that has fans swooning over their beloved Sensei is where he has removed his blindfold, has blood all over his face, and is breathing heavily.

Article continues after ad

The scene is adapted from chapter 89, where Jogo, Hanami, and Choso corner Gojo in the Shibuya station. Of course, Mahito also joins in on the fun. The issue isn’t that Gojo is fighting against those curses, but he has to hold back to avoid more casualties, as several people already died during their fight.

Article continues after ad

The scene is just moments before the tragedy happens. Soon, Pseudo-Geto (Kenjaku) throws the Prison Realm near Gojo. The sorcerer is caught off guard after seeing his deceased best friend standing before him but knows something is fishy. Gojo soon learns that Kenjaku has possessed Geto’s body and is using it to do all kinds of evil deeds. Kenjaku succeeds in sealing Gojo by tricking him.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Here’s the trailer for Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc:

Article continues after ad

How to watch Crunchyroll from outside your location in 2023?

Crunchyroll is the world’s best hub for streaming anime, whether it’s One Piece, Attack on Titan, or Jujutsu Kaisen – and thanks to ExpressVPN, you can access the platform’s full library even if you’re outside the US.

If you’re abroad, here’s what you need to do to access Crunchyroll’s full selection – and it really is this simple:

Sign up for ExpressVPN, which has ultra-fast servers and offers a secure, private connection wherever you are in the world Connect to a location anywhere in the US; Express VPN allows you to choose from 24 different spots, from New Jersey to Santa Monica Visit Crunchyroll online and start streaming all of your favorite animes – and perhaps some you’ve never watched

Accessing Crunchyroll’s US roster makes a difference. For example, Hong Kong users only have access to less than 100 titles, while the US has nearly 1,000 movies and TV shows.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

You can also stream anime on Crunchyroll for free with an ad-supported plan, or you can pay for a subscription – there’s even a 14-day free trial if you can’t quite make up your mind.

In the meantime, check out our other anime coverage below:

Jujutsu Kaisen Gojo vs Sukuna | Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 233 | Oda’s plans after ending One Piece | One Piece Episode 1074 | Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 anime | Jujutsu Kaisen Episode 6 | One Piece Elbaf arc | One Piece Gear 5 problem | One Piece Tom & Jerry | One Piece strongest character