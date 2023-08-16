Jujutsu Kaisen fans are convinced Gojo will die soon

Gojo is undoubtedly the most popular character in Jujutsu Kaisen. To be precise, he has even overshadowed the fame of the show’s primary character, i.e., Yuji Itadori.

Fans were already worried for Gojo’s fate because of the recent battle, and all of a sudden, the rumors of our hero’s foreseen death started surfacing.

Well, Gojo is one of the characters who have the next level of fandom, and nothing is more depressing than hearing such rumors about him.

These rumors have just started arising, but if you try to recall, you might have read several times about it in the manga itself. Yes, you have read it right: there are several instances in the manga where Gege Akutami has foretold Gojo’s fate in the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen fans are starting to get worried for Gojo

We can’t deny that Gojo is the strongest sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen, but Sukuna is also not called the King of Curses for nothing. In his entire life, Gojo has tackled several curses, including the special-grade curses, but this time it’s the King of all Curses who he has to fight. So, even though Gojo is confident in this fight, the community isn’t exactly convinced that their beloved sensei can handle all this alone.

Despite knowing that his personality isn’t suited to be a teacher, Gojo decided to nurture the new generation of Jujutsu Sorcerers. He wanted to reform the flawed structure of the Jujutsu world. Keeping that in mind, he became the mentor of the series’ main character, Itadori, and several more talented students.

Itadori was just living a regular life before getting admission to the Jujutsu High to fulfill his grandfather’s last wish. However, Gojo saw something in Yuji, possibly his successor, and that is why he went to great lengths to train him. And well, fans think that Gojo’s ultimate demise is the only way for Yuji to get back in the spotlight.

Gojo’s students will carry on his legacy after his demise

Gojo was sealed in the prison realm for a long period, and that was the time his students managed to handle the goriest and deadly curses around on their own. So, it would be fair to say that Gojo might feel ready to sacrifice himself, sensing that his students can carry his legacy forward.

As we all know, Yuji Itadori is the main protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, so if Gege writes the story in a way that shows Gojo defeating Sukuna, then Yuji will only be seen as the secondary or supporting character – which doesn’t makes sense at all. So, no matter how heartbreaking, Gojo’s inevitable demise or sacrifice in the series won’t be that surprising. In fact, several fans are already starting to get prepared for this.

Besides these, the leaker who comes with JJK spoilers recently warned of heartache to come. So, in the next chapter or the following chapters of Jujutsu Kaisen, we can expect to come across something we are not prepared for.

